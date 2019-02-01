Stop Whining and Start SELLING Books! Here’s How!! by Vanessa de Largie

Indie authors whine a lot. They write a book, stick it up on Amazon, and expect it to be a #1 Amazon Bestseller.

Reality check: Selling books is hard work. It doesn’t matter if you’re an indie author or an author who has been traditionally published.

Successful authors implement ‘smart’ book marketing. What is ‘smart’ book marketing? Well, it’s a combination of actions that will help you to sell your book.

Do you believe you have done EVERYTHING possible to sell your book? I bet you haven’t. Actually, I’d go as far to say that I know you haven’t!

I’ve collated a list below. A list that I wish someone had given me before I began my journey as an author.

Professionalism

An outstanding book needs to be professionally edited, proofed, formatted, and designed.

Reviews on Amazon & Goodreads

Authors should aim to get between 20-50 book reviews up on Amazon and Goodreads within the first month of publishing. This can be achieved by giving an ARC (advanced reader copy) to friends, family members, and colleagues in exchange for an honest review.

Authors can also do free Kindle giveaways, which is a great way to get your book out into the world, and receive reviews from readers.

Virtual Book Tour

I’ve done a few virtual book tours and they really can create a buzz around your book, and connect you with new fans and readers.

A Website

I am amazed that so many authors still don’t have their own websites. It’s paramount. An optimized website is like a business card. It showcases what you’re about.

Guest Blogging

Guest blogging is a great way to sell more books. Research bloggers of your book’s genre, and pitch a guest post idea to them.

Learn How To Use Social Media Effectively

Lets be honest. Social media can be a pain in the a**! But, if used correctly, it can really help to create awareness about your book(s).

The mistake many authors make with social media is they think they can go online and spam people: BUY MY BOOK!

It doesn’t work that way. Social media is about being interactive, and building relationships. Why should a complete stranger, who has never interacted with you personally, purchase your book? You need to invest in your followers and, in turn, they will invest in you.

Book marketing is not easy. It takes time and an ongoing commitment. But, it’s worth it, if you want to reap the rewards.

HAVE YOU HAD SUCCESS WITH PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE? PLEASE SHARE WHAT YOU DID USING THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!

RELATED

WritersWeekly’s Author Service Center! Editing, illustrating, promotion, and website design for authors – and so much more!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan

How To EASILY Get Awesome and Honest Book Reviews That REALLY Carry Weight With Readers!

Self-Publishing Price Comparison! – Do NOT pay thousands to get your book published!

Your Book Promotion Plan: One Size Does Not Fit All By Patricia Fry

Vanessa de Largie has been the resident sex columnist at Maxim Magazine since February 2017. She’s also an actress, author, journalist and social commentator. https://www.vanessadelargie.net

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Have a Freelance Success Story to share? We pay $40 on acceptance, non-exclusive electronic rights only. Success stories run around 300 words but we're very flexible. Our guidelines are here: http://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

Read More Success Stories

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green