Pubishing Scam Victim Helps Us Uncover Seven More “Publishers” Who All Share the Same Phone Number!

My “agent” from this company was a woman named Rita, alleged to be working at USABookPublication.com. I fired them for incompetence. I would not recommend a dog use them. They promised me a refund three weeks ago but I still haven’t received it. They are a ripoff and a scam company.
I wrote back to the author, and let her know that company was already on our list of scammers. When I put on my detective hat, I found a company with almost the exact same name (it has one extra letter). Once I Googled that company’s phone number, I sent her this –
All of the companies below have identical phone numbers:
Boston Book Publishers / bostonbookpublishers.com
USA Books Publication / usabookspublication.com (notice the subtle name difference from the one in the author’s email above)
Digital Book Publishers / digitalbookpublishers.com
Kindle Direct Book Publishing / kindledirectbookpublishing.com
KDP Publishing House / kdppublishinghouse.com
KDP Books Publication / kdpbookspublication.com
Book Publishing Services / llc bookpublishingservicesllc.com
If you are wondering about a specific publisher or service, CONTACT ME right away with the company’s name and website. I will research them quickly for you. No charge! If they are a scammer, you’ll have done me a favor because I can add them to our spreadsheet and website.
The author asked me who I would recommend. I gave her the link below, which shows U.S.-based publishers: 2025 Self-Publishing Price Comparison
