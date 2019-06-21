“My publisher wants me to attend a Hollywood pitch festival but I have to pay them for it. Have you heard of this?”

Q –

“My publisher is trying to get me to pay to attend a Hollywood pitch festival, saying my book can be discovered by a producer, and be made into a movie. It’s tempting but it’s also very expensive. I’d have to go into debt putting that on my credit card. Are these things really worth it?

– RJ

A –

I was contacted recently by an author who did attend one of these. He was initially impressed and excited because “so many” publishers had authors in attendance. He went on to list the publishers.

He also said the publisher had received some requests for free copies of his book to send to some people who’d attended, who’d allegedly expressed an interest in his book. Of course, the author had the pay the publisher for those copies. He said the only thing that bothered him was that the authors were not provided with info. about the movie companies that were allegedly involved. He had no idea who he was talking to, nor if they were really with a movie company at all. He was highly suspicious of the secrecy involved.

I had to tell him that, unfortunately, all of the so-called “publishers” he’d listed are owned by the same company.

I then sent him the link to this article, which is disturbing, to say the least:

Why Are So Many Wannabe Screenwriters Getting Scammed?

EXCERPT: “A few weeks after Manny Fonseca arrived in Los Angeles in the early part of this decade, having left his native Michigan with the hope of becoming a Hollywood writer or executive, the then 30-year-old was at a party when a producer asked if he’d “like to make a hundred bucks.” Sure, he replied. What would he have to do? The answer was to show up the next day at a “pitch fest,” one of dozens of such gatherings each year in which hopefuls pay hundreds of dollars to serve up their story ideas to agents and executives who, in theory, will buy them if they’re good.”

Think about it. The publisher makes money by charging authors to attend the event. And, then they make money when the authors need to buy copies to send out to “interested parties” for free. My recommendation? Avoid going into debt. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than you do selling movie rights to your book through one of these events.

RELATED

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html