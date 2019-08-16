“My publisher keeps sending me files that look different on my machine! I don’t understand WHAT is HAPPENING!”

Q –

“The manuscript file my publisher and I are exchanging back and forth looks completely different and I am pulling my hair out! I’m using Microsoft Word 97-2003. I’ve never had this problem before. Do you have any advice?”

A –

Your publisher is more than likely using the current version of that software. What you’re using is at least 16 years old, and possibly older. While MSWord worked with much older versions for a long time, it now no longer does.

I definitely recommend upgrading. If you don’t want to sign up for the ridiculous monthly subscription fees being charged by Microsoft now, you can still purchase the software for one payment, which is what I do. I refuse to get sucked into monthly fees for software! The current version of Microsoft Office is only $129.99 at Amazon (which is less than what I spent at Best Buy).

