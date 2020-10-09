“I want to write a new book. What’s trending now in the bookselling world?”

Q –

Hello Angela,

I can write anything (fiction, non-fiction, business reports, resumes…) but I really am in this business to earn a living. I like writing but I really like making dough. I want to write books above all else but I never know what the next trend is going to be. Is there an easy way to find out what’s trending now in book sales, or what will be trending next year?

J.F.

A –

The problem is that what’s trending right now might not be trending by the time you finish your next book. However, it’s easy to see what’s “trending” right now by looking at the following best-seller lists:

Amazon

The New York Times

Barnes and Noble

USA Today

Publisher’s Weekly

And, Wikipedia has a great page featuring the best selling books of all time. If you can write a best seller that becomes a classic, you’ll have it made. 😉

