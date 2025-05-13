I got a call from CBS Radio! Or, did I???

Q.

Hi Angela!

I just got a call from “CBS Radio” for an interview on one of their shows.

While on the phone with this representative, I googled the particular program he was pitching, and learned that it costs over $1000.00 to be on the show. When I brought this up to the rep, he said it was actually an investment and millions would be reached regarding my book.

I told him thanks, but no thanks, and that I couldn’t afford it. He kept pushing, so I suggested that he contact BookLocker’s Angela Hoy to discuss this opportunity for authors.

This information made him nervous, but he kept pushing. I told him that I was not interested, and hung up the phone.

Are you familiar with this scam?

Thanks for all you do to expose these people.

I.G.

A –

Of course, he never contacted me. Ha ha. 😉

Yes, it’s definitely a scam. It’s entirely likely that he wasn’t from CBS Radio at all. Some scammers pull this trick on authors, and collect the money and the author later finds out that person wasn’t with the organization at all. Even if it is a real show, it’s HIGHLY doubtful you’d earn your $1K back in book sales.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles