Publisher is selling interviews with a radio host previously convicted for two counts of felony theft

Q –

Dear Angela,

I took a call the other day from a company looking to publish/market my books. I was clear about my desire to remain with your company. I’m not going anywhere. That said, this company offered some marketing services that caught my attention.

Given your expertise, I’m hoping you might take a look at their email and share any thoughts. And if you have any information about them, I’d be grateful to know about it. Likewise, the fee structure for what they offer may be something you could reflect on and give me some advice?

I could truly benefit from any help you can offer.

A –

Ingram charges FAR less than that company for an ad in their Advance Catalog. We have offered that option to our authors in the past but I recently asked Justin here to remove it from our order forms because we weren’t seeing any sales from those Ingram Advance catalog ads.

Radio shows are also not big book sellers. I’m not sure if they were quoting you a jaw-dropping $4,000 just for the Ingram advance ad, or for that AND the radio show, but I can pretty much guarantee you that you will NOT see resulting book sales anywhere close to that amount. I found an article about the radio host they’re touting. He was convicted of two felony counts of theft. He stole his client’s advertising money.

Stay far away from that outfit. They’re bottom feeders, meaning they use telemarketing to find authors who have already published their books, and then try to sell them services at extremely high rates.

And, according to one complaint on the Better Business Bureau website: “This is absolutely, positively, without question, the worst self publishing company in America.”

