“I don’t want to pay Microsoft EVERY MONTH to use their software! What can I do?”

Q –

Angela,

While writing my new book, I had to use Office 365 because I guess you can’t buy the software anymore to install on my hard drive. They’re charging me $6.99 per month! Why can’t I just buy the software at a higher price and use that without being charged every month? Do you have a work around?

-B.

A –

Why, yes! I do! 😉

In case you don’t know (and I am NOT recommending this), Microsoft also offers an annual subscription for $69.99. But, if you’re using your software for business, you are supposed to buy the business package, which is $12.50 to $20.00 per month. Ouch!!

I always hold off on upgrading my word processing software for as long as I can because most of our authors are using older versions. Last year, when I bought a new laptop, I decided to bite the bullet…but only because I discovered that I could buy a cardboard card at Best Buy with a code on it for downloading Microsoft Office. So, I was able to their ridiculous monthly fees.

The cost at Best Buy? $149.00.

I plan on using this version for a few years. If I was paying $12.50 per month, in just 12 months, I’d have reached that $149.99 that I spent originally. I will be using this software for far longer than 12 months.

So, if you, too, plan to use the software for a few years, I recommend buying the card rather than signing up for an MSOffice monthly subscription. You never know when Microsoft is going to increase those monthly fees!

