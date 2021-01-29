“I created characters for my book from images I found online. Was that copyright infringement?”

Q –

Hello, Angela,

I cut and pasted characters I found on the Internet, edited them in my graphics program, and want to use them in my new book. I realized later that maybe I was not supposed to do that. I tried for find the original artists to ask permission but I could not. I didn’t save the links.

Can I hire an artist to re-draw the characters I created from those images I found on the Internet? I don’t want to get sued for copyright infringement.

A –

Copying/pasting from the Internet, and using those for your own benefit, is copyright infringement even if you alter the images.

Asking an artist to re-draw the images you created from copyrighted materials would then put that artist at risk of being sued for copyright infringement. And, you’d get sued, too, since you’d be using the images in your book.

You will need to start from scratch, and create completely original characters. Or, you will need to hire someone to do that for you.

Our recommended illustrators are here:

https://marketplace.writersweekly.com/illustrators

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html