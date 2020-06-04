How Can I Tell Which Book Marketing Services are Legit and Which Ones are a Scam?

Q –

Hello Angela –

I have been receiving your newsletter for quite a while and I look forward to opening it every week. I have written and sold devotionals for several of the organizations you have featured. Thank you for providing this wonderful service.

I do have a question. There are so many links online that claim they will help you market your indie published book (specifically Christian books). How can I know which ones are legitimate and which ones are, or border on, a scam?

My book is selling modestly but consistently on Amazon (it was the number 1 new release in it’s category) but I would like to promote it further, effectively.

Thank you ahead of time for your help!

Susan

A –

I can tell you that almost every “marketing service” for books is going to cost far more than any resulting book sales. They’re not necessarily scams. However, they won’t tell you about their many failed marketing campaigns where authors spent hundreds to thousands, only to see a handful of book sales (if any at all).

I just has our system email a free copy of 90+ Days of Marketing Your Book Online to you for providing me with a Q&A for WritersWeekly this week. Thank you!!!

