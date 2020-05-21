So-called “Christian” Publishers Can Be Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing

Lots of companies use the word “Christian” in their name and/or their advertising materials. And, some people automatically assume those companies must be on the up-and-up because they’re “good Christian people.”

I’ve received comments like this from authors:

“I want to use a Christian publisher because I know they’ll take good care of me.”

“They’re Christians so they MUST be honest!”

“I got ripped off by my last publisher so I’m going with a Christian company next time around.”

Just this week, I received complaints about two publishers who use the word “Christian” in their name. Perhaps I’m wrong but, as a Christian myself, I really don’t think God wants companies using his son’s name to make a buck. And, I have no doubt that some publishers, with FAR from Christian values, are trying to capitalize on the saintly assumption many people make about those firms.

The most notorious (in my opinion) BAD “Christian” publisher was Tate Publishing, which ripped off countless authors. Its owners were later convicted for several felonies. But, things didn’t get better in the industry after that. There are still “Christian” companies that are scamming folks.

And, it’s not just the publishing industry that has those types of monsters. Almost ever large commercial industry has wolves in sheep’s clothing, masquerading as Christians, in order to hoodwink people into handing over their money for the slaughter.

I, myself, think there’s a special place in hell for people who do that.

The point of my short missive today is this: Never assume that a company using the word Christian in their name or marketing materials is good. In fact, I often given those companies extra scrutiny. I recommend you do the same.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

