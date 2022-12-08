“How can I get my book up for sale under Amazon Prime?”

Q –

How can I get my book, (title removed), to sell as a Prime product on Amazon?

L.Z.

A –

I did some research. Your book was published more than 10 years ago. If a product is not currently selling, Amazon will still have the product on their website, but they will let third party sellers sell the book.

Your book is for sale on Amazon, but only through third party sellers. In order for Amazon to start selling your book directly after few or no sales over the years, they would want to see far more sales coming in now.

However, even that won’t guarantee direct sales by Amazon.com. They are laying off employees and closing warehouses because of the economy and that means they are probably pushing even more products to third party sellers. That saves Amazon from needing to stock and ship those products.

It’s common for authors to get tired of book promotion, and to start writing new books instead. If you stop promoting your book, sales will come to a screeching halt. If you want to keep making money on your book, you need to keep promoting it.

