“How can I encourage my teenage granddaughter’s fire for creative writing?”

Q –

My thirteen year old granddaughter is exhibiting a real interest in writing and I was wondering if there were any websites that you would recommend to her. It would be a shame to see her creative fire snuffed out before it could really get set ablaze.

– R.L.

A –

Please have her subscribe to WritersWeekly and, when asked, choose the free book option that is Query Letters That Worked.

And, this magazine specifically buys articles and stories from children.

Finally, if she is an excellent writer, she can query regular magazines. Nobody is going to ask her age. If she needs to complete a contract to write for anyone, she can have her parent or you do that for her.

