“Can an LLC protect me from getting sued?”

I’ve written a book that contains lots of stories about people I’ve know. I’ve changed their names, and other things but someone might still recognized him or herself and sue me. A friend told me to set up an LLC and then can’t get sued. Is this true?

I am not an attorney and this is not legal advice. You must consult with an attorney for your specific legal needs.

Getting an LLC won’t protect you from getting sued. You’d still have to pay legal fees and you’d still have to pay a judgement.

“Conducting your personal business through an LLC provides no protection against a tort verdict, the type of liability that most people are worried about.”

– LitigationAndTrial.com

You really need to consult with an attorney who is well-versed in libel laws.

Another option is to claim the book is fiction, and the completely fictionalize all of the locations, characters, and other details.

