“Can a publisher guarantee book reviews?”

Q –
Do you have a service that ensures inclusion in Library Journal, Kirkus, etc?
Thanks for any info.
E.S.
A –
You can submit your book directly to Library Journal and Kirkus for reviews.
Library Journal does not charge, but they receive thousands of submissions annually. No publisher can guarantee a review in that journal.
https://www.libraryjournal.com/page/Submissions
Kirkus might review your book but they charge a $25 fee just to consider your book for a regular review. Most authors end up forking over money (starting at $399!!!) for their paid-review service. Buying reviews can actually get you banned from Amazon. Never pay for reviews!
Please see:
How to Get Free Book Reviews from Popular Reviewers Who Have THOUSANDS of Followers!
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