“Can a publisher guarantee book reviews?”

Q –

Do you have a service that ensures inclusion in Library Journal, Kirkus, etc?

Thanks for any info.

E.S.

A –

You can submit your book directly to Library Journal and Kirkus for reviews.

Library Journal does not charge, but they receive thousands of submissions annually. No publisher can guarantee a review in that journal.

https://www.libraryjournal.com/page/Submissions

Kirkus might review your book but they charge a $25 fee just to consider your book for a regular review. Most authors end up forking over money (starting at $399!!!) for their paid-review service. Buying reviews can actually get you banned from Amazon. Never pay for reviews!

Please see:

How to Get Free Book Reviews from Popular Reviewers Who Have THOUSANDS of Followers!

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