I received the following email this week. Can you, too, find the red flags? And, has anybody reached out to you for free copies of YOUR books? Share your story in the comments below!

Dear Ms. Hoy,

I hope you won’t mind this unusual request. I am an Idaho reader recovering from a serious operation and hoping to send a personal thank-you to (AUTHOR NAME REMOVED), whose Civil War and Western novels have been published through BookLocker. Would you kindly forward the letter below to him, or tell me the proper way to reach him? I understand this is not the usual purpose of your publishing contact, and I would appreciate any guidance. This is not a manuscript or publicity review-copy request. (HE LATER ASKS FOR A FREE BOOK!)

Dear (AUTHOR NAME REMOVED),

My name is (NAME REMOVED), and I’m writing from (CITY REMOVED), Idaho. As a military veteran fascinated by the American Civil War and the nineteenth-century frontier, I was particularly interested to discover your (TITLE REMOVED) adventures, including (TITLE REMOVED), alongside your Western fiction. The lesser-known stories of those who served at sea during the Civil War are especially compelling.

In 2011, I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Since then I’ve endured numerous brain surgeries, three stomach surgeries, severe weight loss requiring a feeding tube, the amputation of my left leg below the knee, and an ongoing seizure disorder. Recently another craniotomy was followed by a serious infection and a difficult recovery.

I share this not to seek sympathy but to explain why reading and studying history have become such valued companions. Books let me travel into other times even when my health keeps me close to home. My wife (NAME REMOVED) and our family have been wonderful blessings, and my faith in Jesus Christ has sustained me.

I’ve been writing to authors whose work I admire simply to thank them. If a signed book, signed bookplate, or brief personal note might ever be possible, I would treasure it, though I completely understand if not.

Thank you for keeping the history of the Civil War and the frontier alive through your stories.

With heartfelt gratitude,

(NAME REMOVED)

(CITY REMOVED), Idaho, USA

Saying HI from Idaho!

Thank you for your consideration, Ms. Hoy.

(NAME REMOVED)

THE RED FLAGS I NOTICED:

1. U.S. citizens don’t put USA after their city and state. Most scammers DO when pretending to be in the U.S.

2. For someone with that many medical maladies, the writing was really good. Too good. Like AI-generated good! Anybody can create a fake complimentary email for an author using Artificial Intelligence.

3. The email contains specific book titles and wording about genres, but the rest of the email could be sent to any author about any book.

SO, I DUG DEEPER!

This is a classic “foot-in-the-door” (FITD) maneuver used by scammers. They give you a sob story, counting on you to comply with their initial simple request. However, once an author starts talking to the scammer, the author may start to believe the hardship lies, and may be more likely to help the scammer even more, like by sending them money!

This is similar to a romance scam. A “friendship” develops (“friendship scam”), and soon, the author (or any victim) may really like this fake person, and will want to help them more, even financially.

Per Google: “Scammers send thousands of these emails using scraped book data to see which authors reply. Once you engage and offer to send a bookplate, book, or note, the follow-up often pivots into a request for money, shipping fees, gift cards, or an attempt to harvest your personal information and home address.”

These types of scam emails often mention faith, like the one above.

WHY FREE BOOKS?

The scammers can sell them on ebay and elsewhere. If the author sends the scammer an ebook, the scammer could publish a new edition of the book, or simply start selling it on the dark web. And, why do they want handwritten notes? They sell “autographs” online, too!

This reminds me of all of the scam “I need money!” posts that flood my Tiktok feed every day. You really can’t trust anybody anymore! Yesterday, someone posted on a local Facebook group that her brother needed some work. Any job would do. Then, I looked at the comments. The guy has a rap sheet a mile long! People who know him were telling everybody to avoid that guy at all costs!

Always remember what your mother taught you: DON’T TALK TO STRANGERS!

And, no, I did NOT forward that message to our author!!!

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