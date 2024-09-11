“Does anyone offer social media marketing campaigns FOR AUTHORS that are affordable?” YES!!!

Q –

Hi Angela,

I hate Facebook. I used to get on it but I found myself getting pulled into arguments so I quit. I don’t have an account with Twitter, or whatever it’s called now, or anything else. I do watch YouTube once in awhile but I know that’s not really social media.

I know that social media is important for promoting a book but I just don’t want to do it myself. What are my options? Is anyone offering a service where they post directly to social media for the author? And, how much does something like that cost?

A –

Clayton Jones is a not only a professional online marketer, but he’s also a professional editor (it’s extremely important that authors’ posts/ads are error-free!) AND an English professor. We have received nothing but rave reviews about Clayton!

I pulled the text below from THIS PAGE.

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING PLAN