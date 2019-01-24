WSJ Claims Amazon’s “Publishing Business” is NEW…But It’s Over a Decade Old and They Are STILL Having Problems!

I received the following email last week:

Angela,

Longtime subscriber. Hope to finally get my book finished this year. Yesterday, the Wall street Journal ran a front page story about Amazon publishing. Can you comment on this based on your experience? Thanks.

I replied:

That article you referenced was written by the same reporter who covered our anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon in 2008. So, it’s odd that he’s calling their publishing program “new.” In fact, the same reporter wrote an article titled “Amazon Struggles to Crack Publishing” back in 2012.

Amazon’s publishing business is anything but “new.” They have tried traditional publishing and offering self-publishing services. The self-publishing division was originally BookSurge back in 2008. Under that name, Amazon contacted publishers, threatening to remove their books’ “buy buttons” if they didn’t start paying Amazon to print their books. Kind of sounds like something Walmart would try to pull over on suppliers, huh?

Amazon stopped their threatening actions after we filed our lawsuit and they settled with us later, paying our attorneys $300K.

There were numerous complaints online about BookSurge at that time. Amazon later switched the name to CreateSpace. Again, lots of complaints started popping up. See detailed complaints from CreateSpace authors RIGHT HERE.

Under the name CreateSpace, Amazon stopped offering many of the services they were offering authors. That didn’t stop the complaints, however.

And, now (once again), another name change. And, the complaints are starting to pile up again.

You can read a price comparison of other firms offering distribution through Amazon (and numerous other outlets) RIGHT HERE.

Just because a company is bigger definitely does not mean they are better.

