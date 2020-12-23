World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For December, 2020!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes.

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

That’s it? Do you have an article idea for us…or anything??

I am really looking forward to working with you.

I am interested in seeing what you have to send AFTER you read our writer’s guidelines.

I am interested to send in my articles and it will be appreciated if you will acknowledge it

Well, let’s start with the basics, shall we? Correct capitalization, spelling, punctuation…

i want to be a writer for your cmpany

Never, ever share your financial woes with an editor. Doing so is extremely unprofessional.

I have two interesting stories typeset already but have been unable to publish because of cost. I need you to buy them.

Why would a writing-related publication be interested in this?

I was anxious, depressed and stressed out. And I had come to believe that I needed alcohol not only to help relax and unwind, but to survive.

How about YOU provide the topic, and tell me how you’ll cover it to the benefit of our readers?

You provide topic and keywords. I will write your article.

Um, what???

I notice That you need author So I come Up With That !

If you knew about marketing, you’d know how important it is to STUDY your market before approaching them for a sale.

hi i am keen to contribute articles to your ezine or website. I know about marketing.

If you’d read our writer’s guidelines, you’d know the answer to this question.

When I will get money? After writing an article or after some times?

Ooooh! Are you hitting on me?? Full disclosure before we meet: I’m NOT a sir.

I have a confidence for making you satisfied sir.

I will consider hiring you as a writer after you submit an appropriate query letter.

You can consider me as a content writer.I will try my best

Well, I am feeling a bit of frustration today but I’m not really into physical violence…

I hope you hit me to write for you

Pretty sure you sent this to the wrong publication, pal. Ha ha ha.

Your a disgrace and should be charged with inciting terrorist violence!

If you have odors, it’s a good thing you’re working from home.

I like sitting next to window overlooking waterfall and the odors with me in my thoughts jotting on paper.

Okay, you got the 600 words part right so it’s clear you read our writer’s guidelines. So, why didn’t you follow the rest of the instructions we provided?

how to submit an article which i have about 600 words

No scheming here, buddy. We need writers and our guidelines clearly state what we’re looking for.

I‘d like to know about your website’s writing scheme since I was unable to get anything out from it. The topics, the submission deadlines, and other relevant information including how to submit are just not transparent or readily available,so I’d be really glad if you’d let me know the procedure that I need to follow in order to become a full-fletched writer on the “writers weekly”

As soon as you submit a professional query letter, and receive an assignment from us.

When can i write a article

Well, this might work for fashion magazines but it won’t work for us.

Step by step instructions to look good without Spending a Fortune

If you’re looking for commissary funds, you’ve come to the wrong place! And, your “book proposal” tells me your books are not likely “exquisite work.”

I have 3 hand written books for sale….all are mine,exquisite work with impeccable delivery…. Please contact me asap,I’m in prison and I need $ ,willing to negotiate….thanks

See more entertaining installments of World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

Please tell us what you think in the comments box below! 🙂

