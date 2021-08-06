World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For August, 2021!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

HELLO. IF YOU’D READ OUR GUIDELINES, YOU’D HAVE KNOWN THAT WE DON’T PUBLISH ARTICLES ABLUT ANY OF THOSE TOPICS!

Hello, I work on various articles: health, food, sports, travel, etc. If you need any to write your articles contact me

CLEARLY YOU DON’T VALUE THE IMPORTANCE OF TIME, OR YOU WOULD HAVE ACTUALLY OFFERED UP A TOPIC PITCH AND NOT WASTED OUR TIME TELLING US HOW DEDICATED YOU ARE.

I am a person who loves language and literature and this is the reason I took up content creation as my career. I have got my content published in a couple of anthology books and magazines. I am very hardworking and dedicated, I make sure that whatever I have been given I do it to the best of my capability. I value the importance of time.

WE’D BE FAR MORE OKAY IF YOU LEARNED PROPER CAPITALIZATION AND PUNCTUATION – AND MAYBE JUST A TEENSY-WEENSY BIT OF EFFORT TO FIND OUT WHAT OUR PUBLICATION IS ABOUT.

Hi , Greetings ! I would like to write an article on the subject “Infertility-A slow poison!”.

Would you be okay if i write on the above subject under category “Feature article”

Looking forward to your support.

WHY DO I SUDDENLY FEEL LIKE I NEED A SHOWER?

I am passion in writing .

OH, NUTS! YOU WERE CLOSE – BUT WE’RE LOOKING FOR GOOD WRITERS!

Iam a good worker

FUNNY, HAVING NEVER WORKED A DAY FOR OUR COMPANY, HOW COULD YOU KNOW WHAT OUR “NORMS” ARE?

During this time I have worked for may companies and I have demonstrated that I am fully capable of fulfilling the expectations of your norms.

AND WE WISH US GOOD LUCK IN OUR ENDEAVORS…

I want to write for us

YOU CLEARLY HAVEN’T BOTHERED TO READ SO MUCH AS OUR HOME PAGE, MUCH LESS “EACH AND EVERY CONTENTS.” BUT HEY… WE COULD SURE USE SOMEONE TO CLEAR THIS DARNED PAPER JAM IN OUR PRINTER!

I have seen your website(https://writersweekly.com/). I have read each and every contents of your website and I really like the quality of all those contents, so I like to send you some high-quality contents for your website, which will help to increase more traffic of your website. The content topics will be on- How to refill an inkjet printer cartridge, Best laser printer recommendation for home and office, How to connect printer to a wireless router(solved), Fix paper jam issue of a printer, How much does an electrician makes, what plumbing service can fix water heater issue, etc.

NO PROBLEM. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE TENTH FLOOR RIGHT NEXT TO THE SWIMMING POOL AND OYSTER BAR.

I want to apply for articles on market secret

STEP 1: CLICK “WRITE FOR US”

STEP 2: FOLLOW THE ****ING INSTRUCTIONS!

How to write marketing article In write for us

…IN WHAT??

5 years experience

..BUT DEFINITELY NOT HERE.

Definetly my article will make money .

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN – THE GREAT JOHN NASH!!

I have written the article about my own concept of marketting

(***SOMETIMES WE JUST WANT TO SHOOT OURSELVES***)

WRITER: my article is all about business strategy

OUR MANAGING EDITOR: MY article is all about reading instructions before offering an article to an editor. Please read it.

https://writersweekly.com/this-weeks-article/friendly-advice-from-an-editor-on-how-to-get-writing-jobs

WRITER: Yes, I am interested.

I’M ALREADY MIDDLE AGED, AND I DON’T NEED YOU TO WRITE ABOUT IT FOR ME.

Hello

I want to write about Greek history or middle age

IF I “REPLAY” THIS, IT’S JUST GOING TO GIVE ME A PSYCHOTIC HEADACHE.

I am a writer and my main is a suspense thriller story,

What topic should we article about and what topics should we be writing about?please replay

GREAT! CAN’T WAIT TO RECEIVE A QUERY LETTER FROM YOU SOMEDAY!

I would like to write for you.

ANOTHER ONE THAT MADE US WANT TO JUMP OFF A CLIFF AFTER SETTING OURSELVES ON FIRE…

(**Author submitted a 3 page article on digital marketing to be published as a book. We only publish full-length books. We don’t publish articles.**)

Reply from the author:

Hi,

Ok, You can Publish full-length books and Proceed. Due to this Lock down period, I can’t invest single dollar. Expect your good reply.

What about my benefits?. .

Thanks,

JUST SAY NO TO DRUGS, KIDS.

and i need permanent post on your site with 2 do follow links and i give you many orders and make business with you so please tell me sponsor post price of your site

TITLE OF OUR REPLY: REJECTED – BUT CAN YOU COME PLUNGE OUR TOILET?

Title of article submitted on spec:

Basic Safety Tips for Plumbing

HOW TO GET YOUR MANUSCRIPT REJECTED IN TWO EASY STEPS:

(**An author sent us all of his information, but not his manuscript. I sent him an email telling him how to do that.**)

Author Response:

I’m aware of this. I’m still thinking this over. Chill out.

When he does submit his manuscript, it will be rejected, with a reference to the page on our website that clearly states we don’t work with jerks.

