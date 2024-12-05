WARNING! FansLikeFollower.com / Sulman Qamar is a SERIAL COPYRIGHT INFRINGER and a FRAUDSTER!

WritersWeekly has been in business for more than two decades, and has an excellent reputation. When we publish an article like this about any company, it will pop up right near the top of Google’s rankings when somebody searches for that company’s name! AND, THIS GUY DESERVES IT!!! Sulman Qamar (a.k.a. Salman Qamar), you will soon be OUT OF BUSINESS!!!

I was alerted by one of our writers this week that she found her WritersWeekly.com article posted by someone on LinkedIn. And, that person claimed the article as his own!

COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT: That article was stolen, word-for-word, from WritersWeekly’s page RIGHT HERE.

I did some further digging. The guy’s website is fanslikefollower.com (notice the syntax error in the name, a common error found on foreign scam websites!). I found an additional eight articles that he stole, word-for-word, from WritersWeekly.com. And, he claimed to be the author of all of those articles. And, you can bet your bottom dollar that he stole other articles that he posted on his website as well!

WEBSITE WARNING: My Norton Anti-virus program popped up a warning each time I accessed a page on his website, saying it’s a “dangerous webpage” with a threat category of “URL:Malvertising.”

LIES, LIES, AND MORE LIES! Interestingly enough, the website is even further slimy because he sells followers, likes, and views to unwary people who don’t know they’re dealing with a scammer. The guy’s name is Sulman Qamar, who, on Facebook, claims to be a “Video editor and digital Marketing expert.” HA HA HA!! And, he’s in Pakistan. The website boasts: “Founded in 2018, Fanslikefollower has been your go-to partner for enhancing your social media presence and more. With over a decade of experience, we continue to assist you in boosting your social media accounts effortlessly.”

By the way, the fastest way to get banned from your social media accounts is to buy followers and likes! This guy’s Facebook page has 15K followers and you KNOW those are fake!!!

Over a decade of experience…yet the website is only 10 months old!

And, on their About page, they claim to have been in business for 7 years. Well, Sumar Qamar, which is it? A decade? Seven years? How about NONE!!!

FAKE EMPLOYEES! I searched for these images in Google. These are professional models! And, look at the ridiculous name of the fourth guy! Interestingly enough, I’ve seen the second guy on another scammer’s website (a so-called publisher) that targets authors!

I took screenshots of everything. I then sent him an invoice for copyright infringement, and a cease and desist. Of course, crickets. One of his victims “reported” his copyright infringement to LinkedIn (because he posts stolen articles there as well) and, as of today, LinkedIn has not removed it. I sent a DMCA take down notice to his hosting company and they rejected my email. No surprise there, either!

This scam is very similar to the overseas scam networks we’ve been reporting on for the past several weeks. See those links below.

HERE ARE THE WARNING SIGNS:

1. Stolen content (whether it be articles, photos, book covers, or other).

2. Syntax errors! If there’s a syntax error in the name of the company, that’s even worse!!

3. They are clearly located overseas where victims can’t sue them. Never, EVER send your credit card or bank info. to an overseas company!!

4. The math and facts just don’t add up.

5. They are selling very shady services that can harm your reputation.

