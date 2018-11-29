Do YOU Offer a Unique Service for Authors? May We Promote It??

There are countless editors, cover designers, website creators, and others offering their services to authors online. But, there are other unique services available to authors that may very well benefit them, their book, and their profits in the long-run. One example is a Social Media Strategist, which helps an author determine the best social media platforms for their marketing posts, helps build a responsive social media audience (likes, friends, etc.), creates effective posts (along with the accompanying graphics), and utilizes software to schedule those posts for optimum response rates.

Another unique professional who helps authors is a publishing coach who can help navigate the often-intimidating world of book publishing. They not only research publishers, and find the best deal for authors, but many can also offer book proposal writing and pitching services, market research, and a host of other unique items designed to get authors from an unfinished manuscript to possibly seeing their books on some best seller lists.

At WritersWeekly’s Author Service Center, we are seeking individuals who offer services beyond regular editing, illustrating, and cover design. If you offer a unique service to authors, please contact us RIGHT HERE.

We will need a description of your services, samples of your work, and referrals from clients. Please don’t contact us if you are simply thinking about a certain service or business you’d like to launch. We vet all professionals who appear in the Author Service Center and we can’t recommend new services that don’t yet have a track record for success.

For other mainstream services, we have plenty of book editors on board, but we are still seeking:

Ghostwriters

Illustrators for children’s books

Illustrators for other books

Website Designers

Book Publicists

Copywriters

Graphic Designers

Book Trailer Creators

Social Media Strategists

DID YOU KNOW?

Almost every print on demand publisher takes all rights to their authors’ files. (BookLocker does NOT.)

Publishers are going belly-up in staggering numbers. Their authors don’t have copies of their files and their books can no longer be sold.

Authors are getting smart, and demanding the rights to their production files UP FRONT!

WritersWeekly’s Author Service Center connects authors with creative, talented, and AFFORDABLE professionals who have agreed to give authors ALL RIGHTS to their files.

DO NOT pay your publisher for cover design, editing, illustrating, or anything that THEY will own later!

Services offered by WritersWeekly’s Author Service Center:

ORIGINAL COVER DESIGN (Print cover design is $100 off through 11/30/18!)

INTERIOR PRINT BOOK FORMATTING/DESIGN

EBOOK FORMATTING/CONVERSION (Epub, Mobi, and PDF)

PROFESSIONAL EDITING

ILLUSTRATION SERVICES

GHOSTWRITING

BOOK PUBLICITY

COPYWRITING

TYPING / WORD PROCESSING (of hand-written, scanned, or printed books)

BOOK SUMMARY / BACK COVER COPYWRITING

PHOTO/IMAGE EDITING

STOCK PHOTOS & ARTWORK

FILE CONVERSION, CHAPTER COMPILATION

GRAPHIC DESIGN / LOGOS

AUTHOR WEBSITE DESIGN, HOSTING AND/OR MAINTENANCE

BOOK TRAILERS / AUTHOR PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS

BOOK MARKETING / PROMOTION

COPYRIGHT REGISTRATION

