LIES, GUILT, AND COERCION – Dirty Tricks One Publisher Tried When This Author GOT SMART!

An author contacted me, wanting us to publish her book because another well-known print on demand publisher was using guilt, coercion, and lies in an attempt to empty her wallet.

I have shortened some of the emails below but you’ll get the general idea. I’ll call the author Maureen and the publisher Slick. The emails were exchanged after the author told the publisher there would be a delay in her signing up.

SLICK PLAYS THE GUILT CARD, AND GIVES A DEADLINE (KNOWING FULL WELL THEY’LL WORK WITH THE AUTHOR WHENEVER SHE’S READY ANYWAY):

Hi Maureen,

I can work things out with my manager to delay the submission so I can wait for your book. However, if you can’t do it still I will be held liable. I am willing to risk the liabilities because I believe in (your book).

The most that we can wait is Friday February 1st. Is that going to work for you?

Sincerely,

Slick

MAUREEN RESPONDS:

Slick,

I was disappointed to find (your company) in the alert list of self publishing scams. I don’t doubt that your intentions are good but I have been advised to stay clear of this company as the list of complaints are seemingly endless. I’m afraid I will not be taking you up on your offer.

Regards,

Maureen

SLICK SPEWS FALSE PRAISE AND LIES IN AN ATTEMPT TO SALVAGE THE SALE:

Hi Maureen,

It looks like you’ve decided not to take this offier (sic), which I totally understand. But, I am hoping the universe will change your mind.

I love (your book) and I trust it’s (sic) potential. Look at our website and you’ll see our packages cost up to $8000. Have you asked yourself why I only recommended the $1400 package? Clearly beause (sic) we are not after your money. As your consultant I am urging you not because of money but because of your book. We released your book information to competitive marketplace prior to my recommendation of re-publishing. 300 media outlets are still waiting for your decision hoping this book will be distributed them.

By the end of the day, it is the choice you make that will determine (your book’s) destiny.

I want to reiterate that it is the choices we make, and not the chances we take that determines our Destiny.

Sincerely,

Slick

I can assure you that 300 “media outlets” were NOT sitting by their computers waiting to order Maureen’s book. This was total B.S. Her quotes about “the universe” and “destiny” are just bizarre. For a publishing company representative, Slick’s writing skills are very poor.

This is just one example of the hard core sales tactics being done by many of the large print on demand publishers. As the market becomes more saturated with service providers, and as authors are posting more and more complaints about these large publishers online, their salespeople are becoming desperate.

Remember, when you are talking to a SALESPERSON, they will literally do or say anything to get you to sign on so they can get their commission. They don’t give a rat’s bleep about your book. They just want your money. Thank goodness Maureen saw through the coercive, dishonest sales pitch, and ran fast the other way.

