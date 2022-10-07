If You Address Me as “Yo Angela,” You Will NOT Receive a Response

I now receive not only spam, but also query letters and book proposals, from people who address me as: Yo Angela

Call me old fashioned, but I find that salutation extremely disrespectful, as well as immature. I don’t bother to read anything from anybody who addresses me in that fashion.

That’s not all, however. A couple of weeks ago, a writer pitched an article for WritersWeekly, calling publishers and editors bigoted if they reject an article or a book manuscript that has poor grammar and incorrect spelling. I politely declined to publish the article. I wanted to lay into her but you can’t argue with that kind of stupid. Believe me. I’ve tried.

How dare she claim any publisher or editor is a bigot for refusing to publish bad writing?! Doesn’t she realize there are bad writers across every race, color, religion, gender, sexual preference, etc.? In fact, most people do not have what it takes to be a professional writer. Millions of writers are employed around the world. In most cases, the owners of the companies that hired those writers did so because they could not write well themselves. Writing is a skill and an art. It takes talent, training, and experience to succeed.

But, let’s get back to the bigot part. That woman who queried me probably wonders why the editor can’t simply buy articles from anyone and everyone, and fix the mistakes before publication. Because, as some of you may have guessed, fixing the errors would be seen as bigoted by some as well. That’s right! Don’t think somebody, somewhere isn’t going to get offended if you change some of the words (I won’t go into detail but I’m sure you can imagine…) the original writer used!

I’ve seen articles that were so poorly written that no editor could ever fix them. Time is money. Why spend two hours fixing all the errors in an article when you can simply hire a professional writer who submits work with few to no errors at all? Should editors and publishers be forced to buy articles and manuscripts from everyone, regardless how doing so will affect their bottom line?

Let’s break it down, shall we? What would happen if we accepted anything and everything coming over the e-transom?

If a publication that publishes writing- and publishing -related news started publishing articles with bad grammar and typos, and books with the same, how long do you think they’d be in business? We’d have gone out of business long, LONG ago! Many of our competitors who were “author meat markets” did indeed go out of business. If your books are crap, they won’t sell. Then, you go belly up.

If your favorite magazine or newspaper started publishing articles with grammatical errors and misspellings, would you keep subscribing? No, you would not. And, if somebody can’t figure out basic grammar and spelling, how good do you think their research skills will be? Likely non-existent! Of course, those magazines and newspapers would quickly go out of business. And, all of the grammar- and spelling -challenged folks they’d hired would be unemployed all over again.

Imagine if your pharmacist was permitted to graduate after failing his math and chemistry college classes? Should CVS be forced to hire everyone regardless of their knowledge and skills…just because somebody wants to be a pharmacist?

What about your doctor? Perhaps he decided to skip all of those cancer assignments but he got to be an oncologist anyway.

How about your CPA, your child’s teachers, your attorney, or anyone else whose poor work quality has the ability to harm you long-term?

Dumbing down this country like some are proposing does not help people who either had a bad time in life early on…or simply decided they didn’t need to work that hard (or at all).

Forcing companies to cater to people who can’t or won’t learn a skill or trade the correct way would devastate our entire country. I’m not just talking about poor quality work driving a company out of business. I’m talking about “professionals” who hold the very lives of other people in their hands – physically and financially.

Call me a “bigot” but I will never, ever accept that every company must hire anybody and everybody, regardless of their skills or education.

Before any of you (you know who you are) attempt to virtually hang me by my toenails, you should know this. I, too, was once disadvantaged.

I got pregnant and had my first baby at 19. I had two more children by the age of 24. My first husband was an alcoholic and a drug user. After 12 1/2 years, I finally found a way out of that hell for me and my children. After I obtained an order of protection, and got divorced, he only paid one half of one child support payment. I never received another penny from him. (He later gave up his parental rights.)

As luck with have it, I lost my job. I was unemployed, and had no money at all coming in. Then, my refrigerator broke and I had to feed my three children cereal with powdered milk and tap water. I would fix them dinner at night and I would eat what they left on their plates because I was so terrified of running out of food for them.

I could have applied for public assistance but I was too proud to do that. I could have borrowed money from family and friends but I was too embarrassed to do that, too. In fact, I didn’t tell anybody about my situation because I was so humiliated. But, humiliation and desperation can lead to great things!

What I’m trying to say is, if I was able to do it, anyone can. I pulled myself up by my bootstraps, and started working full time on my (at the time) hobby website for writers. That week, I wrote How to Write, Publish and Sell Ebooks, and earned $700 in sales of that ebook in one weekend. With me working full-time on my little website, it exploded! I then went from publishing my own ebooks to publishing ebooks for other authors as well. Later, I expanded into print books and the rest is history.

BookLocker has published more than 30,000 print and electronic titles in the past 20+ years. Launched in 1997, WritersWeekly is one of the oldest and most respected writing-related websites on the Internet.

Except for Mason, who is 16 and still lives at home, my other children are all successful professionals who support themselves. And, none of them have student debt (don’t EVEN get me started on that topic…).

In the beginning, had WritersWeekly and BookLocker published garbage, our lives (and those of our employees and contractors, and their families) would have ended up completely different. There would be NO WritersWeekly or BookLocker.

To the writer who claimed that anyone who rejects bad writing is a bigot, I say:

I know there are a lot of people in this country who are pushing for “change” but this is NOT the change anyone needs. Going so far as to send a query letter suggesting that all editors and publishers must hire everybody, no matter how poorly they write, means YOU won’t be getting any writing jobs soon. You can bet on that.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

