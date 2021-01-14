Another Reason to Buy Print Books: Amazon Can’t Take Them Away From You!

We previously reported about Amazon removing purchased ebooks from Kindle devices. Legal Zoom has a far more extensive commentary about that (and the resulting lawsuit against Amazon). You can read more in the “related” links at the end of this post.

If you have a smartphone or a tablet, you may have experienced something similar. Last year, an app I used almost daily suddenly did not work. I discovered that it was simply no longer available. While I’d paid good money (okay…$2.99) for that app, I never received a refund.

This week, we’re all hearing about social media cancelling people’s accounts, apps being cancelled, banks refusing to do business with certain people and groups, Apple, Amazon, and others refusing service to specific companies, and much more. It seems there’s a frenzy of companies doing these actions to get press (or to cover their hides).

My personal accounts on THREE social media platforms were banned in 2020, with no warning whatsoever, after I posted the cover of our Managing Editor’s new book. An author we know, who is also a pastor, had his Paypal account banned (and they’re still holding his money). Their reason?

“…we’re unable to continue offering our services to you at this time due to the nature of your business and the risk it poses to PayPal.”

He wrote two Christian religious books!

(Note: If you accept payments via Paypal, when you receive a payment, immediately have it transferred to your bank account.)

While I won’t get into the politics of it all (Heaven knows we’re all drowning in that stuff right now), this all serves as an important reminder that what we buy electronically may not always belong to us. And, that includes ebooks. If you want to keep any book forever, you should buy the print edition. Amazon can’t take that away from you, and neither can anyone else…unless they really do start burning books.

RELATED

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!









How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?