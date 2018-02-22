The Consumer Eagle

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.consumereagle.com/

Guidelines: http://www.consumereagle.com/become-a-contributor

Editor: Patti Hradilova, Editor-in-Chief

Email address: editor-at-consumereagle.com

About The Publication:

“The Consumer Eagle is an online newspaper. The audience is a general purpose audience with a presumed interest in consumer law. Our editorial viewpoint leans slightly on the side of consumer advocacy, but does not demonize business/industry. The target audience encompasses consumers, policymakers, and business people. In other words, the writing should be interesting enough to engage those in-the-know, but straightforward enough to maintain the interest of those with little knowledge of consumer law.” 100% freelance. Daily. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-2 days after acceptance. Responds 1-2 days. Guidelines available by email. Pays $60-$125 for 600-1000 words.

Current Needs:

“‘Consumer law’ includes the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Lending Act, lemon law, and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act. More broadly, it can also relate to other consumer protection issues, such as those handled by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as other federal and state consumer rights issues. Consumer Law News: News articles must be anchored by a current news event and must incorporate at least two interviews (primary sources). The minimum word count is 600 words, with a target in the 600-700 range. Consumer Law Features: Features include profiles of newsmakers, human interest stories based on current news, in-depth pieces on a current news event, and so forth. Features must have a number of primary and secondary sources appropriate to the topic, and should be 800-1000 words.”

Pays $60-$125 for 600-1000 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Send query. If we’re interested, you’ll be invited to submit a pitch.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes