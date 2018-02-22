Buckmasters Whitetail Magazine

10350 Hwy 80 E

Montgomery AL 36124-4022

Phone: 800-240-3337

Fax: 334-215-3535

Website: http://www.buckmasters.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Ken Piper, Executive Editor

Email address: loconnor@buckmasters.com

About The Publication:

“We publish stories about trophy buck harvests; our primary goal is to help readers become better hunters. Story categories: Deer Tales, How-To, Deer Biology/Behavior, Destination.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 198K. 6 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys 1st North American rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 30 days or less. Subscription $19.95. Guidelines by email.

Current Needs:

“Any story that meets our requirements.” Pays up to $600 for an 1,800-word article with photos. Submit query or complete manuscript plus images by email to kpiper@buckmasters.com or bwmeditorial@gmail.com.

Photos/Art:

“At least two publishable images expected.”

Hints:

“We prefer AP style.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes