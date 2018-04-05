Our Family is Growing AGAIN!!

No, **I** am not pregnant! Ha ha ha.

On Easter Sunday, Richard and I were sitting on chairs on our daughter’s front porch. Someone handed me a cell phone. Our son, Matt, and his wife, Sarah, were on Facetime. I didn’t notice that my son-in-law’s mother was recording me with her phone. There were lots of people standing around but we’d just finished the egg hunt so I wasn’t at all suspicious. Then, our daughter handed me a piece of paper from Matt and Sarah. I thought it was a gift certificate and I briefly thought it was odd that they’d bought us an Easter present. We don’t give adults gifts on Easter (but we all get chocolate!).

I unfolded it and it was a picture of a sonogram! It said the wee angel is due in October, 2018!!! Our second grandchild!

Of course, I started BAWLING! And, I bawled, and bawled. We are sooooo happy!!!!! This was the BEST Easter gift EVER!!!

I was totally taken off-guard!! It’s not easy for this family to keep a secret but they did a great job. Our adult children already knew about the baby. They were waiting for Easter to tell us and the timing was absolutely perfect!

I’ve already priced out plane tickets for November so we can fly up there and hold our new granddaughter. Okay, I know it’s too early to know the gender but I’ve been teasing Matt about it since he’s convinced it’s a boy. 😉

Now, if you’ll please excuse me…I have baby shopping to do!!

By the way, there are only 16 days until the WritersWeekly Spring, 2018 24-Hour Short Story Contest! It’s limited to 500 entrants so don’t delay in signing up if you want to play – http://24hourshortstorycontest.com.

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/