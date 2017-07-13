WE HAVE A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! One of the secrets we’ve been keeping is…

We’ve been keeping a couple of secrets for awhile now. Secret #1 has been in our pockets since Christmas of last year. And, now it’s time to share!

On or around August 30th, we will become grandparents for the very first time! We found out during our family Christmas gathering and dinner when I was given a gift box containing a beautiful, hand decorated Christmas ornament that said “GRAM.” I burst into tears and they flowed off and on through most of the meal. Richard kept leaning over to me and saying, “I’m gonna be a grandpa! I’m gonna be a grandpa!” It was AWESOME!!!

Our daughter, Ali, her husband, Justin, and the rest of the family are VERY EAGERLY awaiting the arrival of beautiful, chubby-cheeked baby Jack!

And, here he is!

Baby Jack has had an adventurous couple of weeks. Ali was advised to go to the hospital for monitoring a week ago after she ran into the bedpost in her room (which was right at Jack’s level) in the middle of the night. (Yeah, she gets her grace from her mom!) She had a large bruise so they just wanted to make sure Jack was okay. And, he was fine and dandy.

A few days later, she was back in the hospital for monitoring again after she sustained a slight injury while stepping (jumping??) two feet straight down, from a boat to a dock, during high tide. Baby Jack was fine after that, too. The doc told our adventurous, active Ali that she needs to start REMEMBERING SHE’S PREGNANT! After 7 1/2 months, she still hasn’t slowed down!

Ali looks fantastic! She is positively glowing! Jack is very active and we all enjoy putting our hands on her belly so he can kick us.

THE PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Justin and I are excited to announce that we are having a BABY BOY! Mr. Jack! We are beyond excited and proud! Some of his favorite things are oranges and ice cream! He is very active and loves to have Mommy chase him across her stomach, determined to give Daddy the opportunity to feel him move, too! This is truly the greatest miracle of our lives!

We are currently planning a baby shower, which will occur in three weeks. I am shopping for a comfy little sailor suit and a wee, itty, bitty life jacket for Baby Jack.

(That last sentence is a hint about our other secret, which we will be sharing in a few weeks. For more hints, read THIS.)

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM:

We were sitting outside the other night when Mason opened the door. He asked, “May I have dessert now?”

Since it was getting late, I said, “Yes, if it’s small.”

He replied, “It’s just a donut.”

As he turned and walked away, we heard him very quietly whisper, “…cream filled…”

Hugs to all,

Angela

