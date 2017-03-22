Letters and Comments for 03/22/2017

COMMENTS FOR:

Do NOT Bequeath Your Book's Copyright to a Third Party Without Obtaining Permission First! by Angela Hoy

I can’t agree with you more. I bequeathed the rights to all of my books to a university library. This library has a Special Collection with all of my books, plus every magazine or newspaper that has ever published an individual piece by me. They have all my journals (93 of them!), select photographs, correspondence, a portrait painted by a prominent artist, and more. Because they seemed so eager to preserve my work and my personal history, I told them I wanted to leave them the rights to my books. They did not say no, but the important point is, they also didn’t say yes. I then had this formalized in a will and sent them a copy of the will. YEARS passed. Then Angela suggested I get something from the library in writing saying they were okay with this. I thought this would be a mere formality, but the head of Special Collections balked, saying basically that this was over his pay grade and he’d have to send the request up the ladder. Why hadn’t he done this before when I first broached the subject? Because If hadn’t asked for anything in writing! They may yet say yes, and everything will be all right, but in the meantime, I’m on pins and needles wondering who else I may need to contact (family is out of the question), and wondering if I need to see my attorney again. Meanwhile, almost three weeks have passed since I asked for something in writing, and my contact at the library doesn’t know if I’ll hear a definitive response next week, or next month, or when. So YES, listen to Angela on this. She knows what she’s talking about.

-Johnny Townsend

You are quite right to bring up the subject of property rights, and what happens to a book after the death of an author.

Everyone should have a Will and everyone should at least speak to someone about their last wishes at some time. This is the responsible thing to do when you are an adult. Unfortunately, many adults don’t do either leaving a rather large mess that can turn ugly.

I personally presided over two estates.

In the case of the books on my publishing list, that has already been addressed as part of estate planning. However, unlike some people who may view a book as their ‘legacy’–something that will live on forever — I take the opposite view. A book was important to the author during their life — as a project, a success story, a mission — something to enjoy. When the author is gone, the book has served its function and does not need to continue either. Unless it was some rare bestseller during your lifetime, no one should bother fight over the rights to your book. Simply end it, or in other words, ‘close the cover’.

-Wendy Jones

Once again, you broach an important subject that doesn’t cross the minds of many authors. Thank you so much for the valuable information.

-Pamela Allegretto

COMMENTS FOR:

Treacherous Seas Force Us to Turn Around!

I am a long time ‘blue water’ sailor and thought that Brian might like to down load my novel, The Devil to Pay, most of which takes place aboard a yacht in the sea he’s sailing.

see: http://www.smashwords.com/book/view/13845/Devil

-papagino65Gene

I’ve sailed the waters of the Gulf from Ft. Myers to the Keys. Beautiful experiences with a few hours of sheer terror. All night sail toward the Keys, about 50 miles out to sea and storm with 20-30 knot winds, seas 8-10 feet and nowhere to go but the Keys. Good decision to turn back. Not very much fun standing at the helm all night waiting for the sun to come up.

-Robert DeFilippis

Glad you made it. Can’t imagine what impels college-age students to go swimming. Really? Enough of that.

All the best,

-West Coast

Those seas sound scary to me. Tell Brian I wish him a safe trip. I also wish you all calm seas for this weekend’s sail. Boun viaggio!

…

Oops, I forgot to mention that I’m happy to know your dental “situation” is resolved, and you are pain free. Cheers!

-Pamela Allegretto

