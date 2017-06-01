Letters and Comments for 06/01/17

COMMENTS FOR:

The Most Common Question I Hear: “I want to write and publish a book. Where do I start?”

I agree with your suggestion to write first, before checking emails, websites, and FB. They can really suck up a lot of valuable writing time. Now, if I can only force myself to take that advice.

-Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

COMMENTS FOR:

How I Turned One Vacation into Four Articles…and Sold Them All!

Liked the article. I’m headed to Barbados with my whole family. That is my plan, too. A few articles and a book. Get ready Angela.

-Pamela Saraga

COMMENTS FOR:

Lesson Learned from Capt. Ron? LIVE Life While You Still Can!

A lifestyle change? You’re leaving us with this cliff-hanger? This tease?

-Pamela Allegretto

And, Angela’s Response:

Heh….. 😉

