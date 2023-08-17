The First Line
P.O. Box 250382
Plano TX 75025-0382
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.thefirstline.com/
Guidelines: http://www.thefirstline.com/submission.htm
Editor: Robin LaBounty, Manuscript Coordinator
Email address: info-at-thefirstline.com
About The Publication:
“The purpose of The First Line is to jump start the imagination-to help writers break through the block that is the blank page. Each issue contains short stories that stem from a common first line; it also provides a forum for discussing favorite first lines in literature. The First Line is an exercise in creativity for writers and a chance for readers to see how many different directions we can take when we start from the same place.” 95% freelance. Welcomes new writers. No reprints.
Pays $25-$50/stories of 300-5000 words; $25 for essays of 400-800 words.
Current Needs:
See guidelines. Pays $25-$50/stories of 300-5000 words; $25 for essays of 400-800 words. Submit complete manuscript per their guidelines.
Pays $25-$50/stories of 300-5000 words; $25 for essays of 400-800 words; $5-$10 for poetry
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Common mistakes are not reading our guidelines. Advice – Write with honesty. Enjoy what you do. Have fun.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes