The First Line

P.O. Box 250382

Plano TX 75025-0382

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.thefirstline.com/

Guidelines: http://www.thefirstline.com/submission.htm

Editor: Robin LaBounty, Manuscript Coordinator

Email address: info-at-thefirstline.com

About The Publication:

“The purpose of The First Line is to jump start the imagination-to help writers break through the block that is the blank page. Each issue contains short stories that stem from a common first line; it also provides a forum for discussing favorite first lines in literature. The First Line is an exercise in creativity for writers and a chance for readers to see how many different directions we can take when we start from the same place.” 95% freelance. Welcomes new writers. No reprints.

Current Needs:

Pays $25-$50/stories of 300-5000 words; $25 for essays of 400-800 words; $5-$10 for poetry

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Common mistakes are not reading our guidelines. Advice – Write with honesty. Enjoy what you do. Have fun.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes