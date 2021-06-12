How I Became a Successful Online Writing Teacher – by Sidra Ansari

My journey to success began in March, 2020 – during the lockdowns. That was the month when I started teaching from home because of the international school closures.

Teaching from home is a fantastic way to make money. Zoom is pretty simple to navigate. You can conduct live classes, screen share, and even record your lessons for a nominal monthly fee.

Here are 4 things to focus on when teaching creative writing online:

1. Unique Selling Point

Decide on a Unique Selling Point. What makes your class different? What makes your teaching stand out? Think about the experience you have, but also the people you connect with. Try to be specific. Who can you help? Where does your expertise lie? I decided to direct my marketing towards homeschooling families and began an all-female writing group, too.

2. Free Trial

When you offer a free trial, it will help people who don’t know you to take that leap of faith. Marketing and visibility of your brand will expand your reach. Use your usual social media channels and WhatsApp groups to promote what you’re doing. Consider creating short videos to promote your class!

3.Customer Service

I know it might surprise you but a lot of marketing is still done through positive testimonials. Creating a quality class, and keeping your students happy, will increase your chances of getting more students in the future via word of mouth. And, don’t be shy about asking your students for testimonials.

You can see a sample video of customer testimonials RIGHT HERE.

4. Be Your Best Self

Be well-dressed and alert. The background of your online class should be professional. Smile, engage, and be genuine. If you make a mistake, humbly apologize. Communicate clearly and effectively at all times. Just like your online class should be extremely professional, so should your off-class correspondence. Create professional invoices and receipts for your students. And, your emails should always be error-free.

The Upshot

I decided to go my own way when I created an online course called Inkspiration. Through this avenue, I avoided looking for remote, part-time work while homeschooling my own children. I used what I knew – writing and teaching- and an Internet connection, to make money sharing what I love. Over the first two months, I charged £5 per student per lesson, and I made over £1000. Now that you know where to start, you can do the same!

RELATED

Sidra Ansari is a teacher and freelance writer. She is the author of a non-fiction book, ‘Finding Peace Through Prayer and Love‘, and has had articles published in various publications, including The Writing Co-operative on Medium. She’s also the founder of a writing community called Inkspiration, through which she teaches weekly inspirational workshops on writing. Most recently, she whiles away the hours writing non-fiction for Ladybird Education, and home educating her brood of five at a local farm. Look for her writing on Medium and connect with her at the7ofus.blog.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green

The Fearless Freelancer: How to Thrive in a Recession

Want to Recession-Proof Your Freelance Business?

Freelancing in a recession doesn’t have to be scary. The Fearless Freelancer gives you a proven, step-by-step process for getting steady, high-paying clients—from a freelancer who’s thrived during two recessions.

Whether this is your first recession or you’ve been through this before, discover how to:



Boost your confidence so you can stay calm and focus

Stand out in a sea of freelancers so clients choose you

Make freelance marketing as easy as tying your shoes

Find high-paying clients that still need freelancers now

Create marketing that will attract those clients

Succeed in a recession even if you’re a new freelancer

Free Bonus Content

Also get dozens of checklists, templates, and other tools to help you recession-proof your freelance business, including:

