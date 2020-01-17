Professional Academic Writing Can Be Very Lucrative, and Does NOT Involve Helping Students Cheat! – by Mohamed Saad

“Academic writing is clear, concise, focused, structured and backed up by evidence. Its purpose is to aid the reader’s understanding. It has a formal tone and style, but it is not complex and does not require the use of long sentences and complicated vocabulary.” – library.leeds.ac.uk

Academic writing can be very lucrative to freelance writers! This is not to be confused with writing research and other papers for students as that constitutes cheating. Would you want to visit a doctor some day who paid writers to do his homework? Do not accept projects that enable college students to cheat. The type of academic writing discussed in this article is not related to writing papers for students.

As with any freelancing job, the ultimate goal for an academic writer is to make the most MONEY using the least amount of TIME. It takes various skills to make a profit effectively. One of these skills is strategic planning.

In this article, I’ve presented points that you need to keep in mind as you develop your high-level strategy for approaching academic writing on dedicated online platforms.

Choose a Platform

Despite the wide range of websites for freelance academic writers, it is always wise to stick to one or two platforms to conduct your work. Otherwise, you may become overwhelmed, and likely miss out on bonus opportunities. When you choose a platform to stick with, consider one that offers a wide availability of orders, and has a high average “Cost Per Page (CPP).” You also want to make sure it has a comfortable layout, offers fixed price orders rather than bids,and has a Quality Assurance team that is reasonable. Here is a site that lists freelance academic writing jobs.

Manage Seasonality

Do not be surprised if your orders slow down in the summer because many educational institutions have breaks during that time period. Understand that your clients will demand your services during semesters when the institutions are more active. That explains why the best season for freelance academic writing usually lies during the period between October and May. Plan on exploring other freelance writing niches or taking a break during the dry season. But don’t go completely inactive, or you’ll lose out on bonus incentives.

Select Your Orders

Again, remember that your ultimate goal is earning the most money in the least amount of time.

Here are some recommendations to assist you selecting your orders:

– Never accept an order without clearly reading the instructions. Make a quick google search to check whether the order is feasible or not from a research standpoint. Some platforms offer a feature to reserve an order for 10-15 minutes before accepting, so make use of it!

– The clearer the instructions, the better the project will be. Orders that include a template, or a thorough description of what your writing should contain, are always a plus.

– Accept orders that match your interests to avoid getting bored on the long run.

– If a subject is out of your expertise, it may be okay to accept it as long as it is an essay and it is not too technical. Ask yourself if you are able to submit the order using the provided sources, and without needing to research the entire subject in advance.

– Avoid orders that have disorganized instructions. These are mostly ordered by clients having no clear understanding of what they want.

– Avoid orders that are more than 6-8 pages. Those can lead to extra work, and headaches.

– It should go without saying that you should avoid under-priced projects.

Schedule Your Orders

Academic writing orders usually have short deadlines, ranging between a couple of hours to a week or two. The more urgent orders have higher CPP than the less urgent ones. Therefore it is advisable to schedule your time during the week in advance, and accept your orders accordingly. Despite being profitable, relying solely on urgent tasks is a risky and stressful.

Mohamed Saad is a freelance writer from Egypt, experienced in academic and other freelance writing. Besides writing, Mohamed has a degree in Petroleum Engineering and he is interested in guitars, music, social dancing, arthouse cinema and TV series.

