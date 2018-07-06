How to Become a Professional Press Release Writer – By John Riddle

If you are looking for a quick way to make money as a freelance writer, then it is time you jumped in and explored the wonderful world of press release writing. Before the Internet came onto the scene, it was mostly corporations, nonprofit agencies, and some small businesses that submitted the majority of the press releases to the media outlets.

But, thanks to the Internet, a whole new source of income as a freelance press release writer is now possible. If you are not familiar with the whole concept of writing a press release, that’s not a problem. I guarantee you that once you start looking at some examples, and you try your hand at writing a few, your confidence will soar. You’ll then have samples to show potential new clients.

A good place to start is to review some existing press releases to see how they are written and formatted. Visit a few press release distribution services and you will see hundreds of press releases in every category from A to Z. Most of the major PR services are already linked to journalists, reporters, and bloggers who look forward to reading the new material as it is released to them.

Here are some press release distribution sites to explore:

PR Web – http://service.prweb.com/who-uses-it/

From this page you will see plenty of sample press releases.

PR Newswire – https://www.prnewswire.com

This is one of the more popular press release distribution sites.

Ereleases – https://ereleases.com

This site was launched 14 years ago to fill the needs of small and medium sized businesses.

PR Log – https://www.prlog.org/

This is one of the more popular free press release distribution sites, and has one of the best and easiest ways to review press releases by category. They even have a tutorial on how to write a press release

On many of the online job boards, you will see ads for freelance press release writers. And, while there is nothing wrong with responding that way, and tossing your hat into the ring, realize that an average ad for a press release writer can generate as many as two to three hundred applicants. If you are an expert in a certain industry (for example – nursing, education, business, etc.), you may do well looking for ads that cover those sectors.

A much better way to snag press release writing jobs is to reach out to marketing and PR agencies. A simple Google search will uncover hundreds of them. Visit their websites, see if they have a “write for us” tab, and follow their guidelines for submitting to them. Even if they don’t have that tab, you can still reach out via e-mail to their marketing director. Simply send an inquiry to see if they need your professional press release writing services. Be sure to provide your resume and some sample press releases you have created.

If you have no press release writing experience, and no sample, create a short and to-the-point e-mail message. For example: “Do you need any freelance press release writers? I have experience writing articles, newsletters and Web copy for a variety of industries.” You can also mention a few places where you have been published as a way to prove yourself.

I tried that method, and reached out to two dozen agencies. Within 24 hours, I heard back from seven of them. Two said they had nothing at the moment, and would keep my information on file. And, five of them had an immediate need for a freelance press release writer!

Rates ranged from $60 to $250 per release, and most took less than an hour to write. The marketing agency will send you the information to include in the press release, and you swing into action using your creative writing skills to complete the assignment.

But don’t just limit yourself to marketing agencies. Other freelancers and different types of contractors are usually in need of press releases as well. Local businesses are another source of prospects and, if you search for your town’s Chamber of Commerce website for their members, you will find even more places to market your press release writing services.

RELATED:

John Riddle is the author of 34 books and has worked as a ghostwriter on numerous projects. His byline has appeared in major publications all across the U.S., and he has written articles for over 200 Websites.

Read More Articles

The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication

Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.