How to Become an Expert Niche Writer to Grow Your Brand AND Income – by Faye Arcand

The life of a freelance writer is often filled with isolation and too much introspection. The act of writing involves struggles against time, self-discipline, and nagging self doubt. Any writer can be swallowed up by insecurities brought on by the fear of being thought an ‘impostor’ or ‘fraud’ in our profession. If you want to be successful, this needs to stop.

Drop the loser attitude, and start presenting your work with a voice of authority. By taking charge, you can share your wisdom or message with others, and gain respect as you step into your own potential of becoming an expert.

Be an Expert

An expert demands people’s attention. Their knowledge shines and reverberates through every word. There’s no doubt in your mind that an expert knows what they’re talking about— no doubt at all.

Whether you’re listening to someone present at a conference, teach a class, or you are reading their blog, that person must confidently share their knowledge or skill in order for you to see him/her as an accredited source. When done effectively, that speaker/writer has your respect and attention.

Being an expert takes training and practice. It means paying attention to what you do, how you do it, and what you present. You must make a steadfast decision to embrace what you know, and determine how you’re going to share it with all the followers who are waiting to hear from you. And, believe me—they’re out there.

What Makes YOU Special?

Are you already an expert in something? Fishing? Cooking? Photography? What’s your niche?

I was told that if I ever wanted representation (agent/publisher) from the writing industry then I’d need a platform. A platform provides credibility, status, and respect—and, yes, in time, it can offer you the status of expert.

The industry is tough. It’s crowded and full of naysayers but you can’t crawl in a hole and hide from the world in fear. I decided to take the thing I knew best—family—and secure a bi-weekly column in a local newspaper. I also work on other projects, and workshops and writer’s groups. I’ve earned a reputation for tenacity and doing my homework.

The column demonstrates my writing ability, consistency, and reliability. I present all of my work in a clean, positive, and dependable way. These positive traits that support the expert moniker have meant new clients, speaking engagements, and a larger audience—all of which mean revenue.

Why Does it Matter that you’re an Expert?

Being an expert can be important in building and maintaining a degree of respect with your readership or audience. Being an expert helps you stand out in a very large pool of people because it builds your platform, brand, and reputation. ‘

Here are some perks at being an expert in your niche:

People want to hire the best. Experts are the best.

People trust experts.

Once you’re branded as an expert, others will want you to write for them.

People respect others’ knowledge.

How to become an expert.

First and foremost, you need to identify your subject, and then embrace it to a point where you know it inside and out. You’ll be able to answer any question and be able to assist others in learning about your subject.

Don’t sell yourself short. What makes you special? Find it, hone it, and sell it!

Do you have a hobby? Birdwatching? Do some freelance articles on birds, or locations, types of binoculars, or what to wear when you go birdwatching. Use your imagination.

Are you a twin? A gamer? A student? Each of those could produce some interesting stories and even series of articles.

Are you a cake decorator? Wife of a Pastor? A Sailor? A Veteran?

Maybe you’re that writer who doesn’t believe in yourself. Start doing the work and become an expert in something. The list is endless and you’re only limited by your own self doubt, but I know you can do it.

And Always Remember

Stay real. Stay humble.

Go forth and conquer!

RELATED:

Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in Western Canada. She is an agented author and popular columnist. Check out her website at www.fayeearcand.com to follow her blog or send her a message.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green