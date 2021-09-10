7 Paying Motorbike and Cycling Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

THE FALL, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021! Our fall contest is the most popular one each year. Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

Several websites accept articles on motorbikes and cycling from writers. If you are a riding and cycling enthusiast, or are well versed in the niche, here is a list of seven websites that will pay you to write for them.

1. Rider Magazine

Rider Magazine is a motorcycle publication that has delivered all of the latest news and information about motorcycles for years. From product reviews to industry news, Rider is a must-read for any enthusiast. The magazine also has great features on practical motorcycle tech, compelling stories, travel articles, and motorcycle reviews.

To submit a winning post, you need to ensure that what you deliver is above the critique of the readers. You also need to surpass the expectation of their strict editors. Their preferred article length is 700 to 900 words for mini stories and 1,700 words for feature articles. Payment varies and starts at $200 per article.

Guidelines for submission: http://ridermagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/09/Rider_EditGuideMarch2017.pdf

2. RoadRUNNER

RoadRUNNER magazine provides any rider with an exhaustive resource of national and international tours. It also offers exciting and scenic new places to ride, and gives riders valuable information on new motorcycles and products to enhance their experience. RoadRUNNER accepts submissions for articles about motorcycle tours in the U.S. and Canada, and other countries too. You can send in your favorite stories with accompanying photos, and they’ll consider publishing them in future issues.

Each post should be between 800 to 1000 words. They pay $100.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.roadrunner.travel/blog/about-us/submission-guidelines/

3. Motorcycle Mojo Magazine

Motorcycle Mojo Magazine is a Canadian-based motorcycle magazine that publishes ten times annually. It focuses on all types of motorcycling, from touring, to history, to destinations. And, it’s all about the destination. The articles submitted should highlight the best places to see, the best things to do, and the most remarkable people to meet.

You can share these findings with their readers through articles, photos, and videos. However, your submission should be in the story form. Short stories are 600-800 words while travel features are up to 2,000 words. Payment is either on a per-word basis or on a flat fee for the story depending on the quality of the published piece.

Guidelines for submission: https://motorcyclemojo.com/editorial-guidelines/

4. Souke Sports

Souke Sports is an e-commerce website selling Souke apparel, such as jerseys, shorts, jackets, leggings, gloves and accessories for cyclists. Their website’s blog section covers valuable information for cyclists. They accept articles on cycling experience, tips on how to pick the right bike, cycling tours, products, and more. The submitted article should be a minimum of 500 words. Payment is between $30 and $50 per article, based on the quality and length.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.souke-sports.com/pages/write-for-us

5. Singletracks

Singletracks accepts submissions from mountain bikers. Their articles cover various topics, including product reviews, reported features, and essays and opinions. Their payment rate varies depending on your experience as a writer, the article’s type and length, and other variables. Pay varies based on the writer’s experience, and the length and type of article.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.singletracks.com/write-for-singletracks-freelance-information/

6. Mountain Bikes Apart

Mountain Bikes Apart is solely owned by Colin Gray, a mountain biker. On the site, he shares his adventures on mountain biking. The website is open for bike geeks, racers, or just individuals crazy about bikes to translate their experiences into words. All that is required of you is that you submit quality articles. Payment varies, depending on the quality, length, and subject matter.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.mountainbikesapart.com/write-for-mountain-bikes-apart/

7. MTB Rides

MTB Rides focuses on giving mountain bike routes and all centers in the United Kingdom. They accept contributions from writers on named routes from renowned centers as well as other identified routes only. Articles should be a minimum of 300 words and accompanied by good photos. Payment per route is £10 and, depending on the content, the fee is negotiable.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.mtb-rider.net/contact/

RELATED

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!