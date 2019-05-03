How I Beat the Blogging Odds and Built a More Successful Business – By Jennifer Brown Banks

A survey of 1000 bloggers by Blogging.com found that “17% are able to sustain their lifestyle or support their family with their blogs, while 81% never make even $100 from blogging.”

A sobering statistic for sure. And, it’s a major contributing factor to why many writers devote their creative energy and efforts to other avenues. But, it’s very possible to buck these odds, and earn decent bucks from blogging. And I should know. I have earned thousands of dollars over the years through my award-winning blog and it has made a big difference in my bottom line.

You can, too, with a little innovation, information, and inspiration.

PREPARATION FOR SUCCESS (Information)

I studied successful blogs for writers: Pro Blogger, Make a Living Writing, Blogging Pro, and others to analyze their “play book.” I examined their topics, their approach, their frequency, and their monthly moves. I used what I found to be helpful, and tweaked it for my style, voice, target audience, and preferences.

I experimented with different slogans, templates, colors, and themes until I found a true reflection of my unique brand to differentiate myself from the competition.

I guest posted at top-tier sites to establish myself as a qualified “expert” on writing and branding, and to build my readership.

I chose quality over quantity.

I decided to be consistent, even during tough times.

I didn’t allow my initial inexperience, doubts, or fears to stop me from forging forward.

I learned from my mistakes.

I prayed periodically.

THE RESULTS OF THESE STRATEGIES (Inspiration and Innovation)

I was blessed to be recognized as a “Top Blog for Writers” for 7 consecutive years.

It allowed me to sell advertising space on my blog for authors, major brands, and businesses (Good Earth Tea and FanStory for examples).

I was offered a job as an online Marketing Instructor.

I was able to sell Blog Audits whereby I would analyze other sites, and make strategic recommendations to increase their traffic and their bottom line.

I made side money creating and setting-up other writers’ professional blogs.

I made important friendships and supportive alliances along the way.

IN CONCLUSION

This June will mark my 10-year anniversary at Pen and Prosper. And, though I have had a few detours and delays on the road to success, it has been totally worth the journey. It is entirely possible to earn money through blogging if approached correctly, and done consistently. If others have done so, why not you?

ARE YOU A SUCCESSFUL BLOGGER? PLEASE SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!

JENNIFER BROWN BANKS is a veteran freelance writer, author, and book review survivor. She has about 800 bylines to her publishing credit, in print and online publications. Visit her “Top Blog for Writers” site at Pen and Prosper.

Have a Freelance Success Story to share? We pay $40 on acceptance, non-exclusive electronic rights only. Success stories run around 300 words but we’re very flexible. Our guidelines are here: http://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

