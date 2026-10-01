Episode 58: Publishers Who Have Been Sued, and Some of the Lawsuits Were INSANE!

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- Which publisher sued Amazon, leading to a $300K settlement?
- A scammer sued WritersWeekly after getting exposed. Guess who won that lawsuit?
- Which Holocaust denier sued Penguin Books, and what stupid thing did he do that resulted in him losing in court?
- Which psychologist sued Doubleday and an author after information about his nude therapy appeared in a novel?
- Which libel lawsuit led to the demise of the Saturday Evening Post?
- Why did AuthorHouse have to pay a plaintiff $230K? (Boy, where THEY dumb!!!) And, what happened to the two class-action lawsuits filed against AuthorHouse and its parent company, Author Solutions?
- Why can’t authors sue Amazon KDP?
- Why is Ingram Spark currently facing investigations for a potential class-action lawsuit?
- Which two owners of a so-called Christian publishing company were arrested, and later sued by their printer for $2M?
It’s true what they say: Anyone can sue anyone for anything. And in the publishing world, lawsuits are almost a way of life. If you aren’t involved in one, you are always looking for ways to avoid one!
Today, we offer a vast collection of different civil actions brought against publishers throughout the years.
Some of these will really make you think, while others will make your eyes roll back in your head.
Sit back and enjoy this informative and entertaining episode as Angela, Brian, and Clayton Jones explore lawsuits involving book publishers!
DON’T FORGET! WritersWeekly Podcast listeners get $200 off of BookLocker’s three book publishing packages! Go here: https://Publishing.BookLocker.com
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Contact Angela Hoy with any questions you have: https://publishing.booklocker.com/ask
RELATED LINKS
- “Wayne: An Abused Child’s Story of Courage, Survival, and Hope)
- Safe Place Foundation
- Professor Clayton Jones’s Services: Professional Editing, Author/Book Coach Services, Ghostwriting, and Book Marketing Services, Editorial Reviews, and TikTok Trailers – These are only $50, and they are VERY popular!
- EPISODE 43: 16 Possible Reasons Why Amazon KDP Permanently Closed Your Account (But they won’t tell YOU why you were banned!!)
- Writer Beware Website
- “Most Favored Nations” Ebook Price Fixing
- Current Class Action Lawsuit Against Amazon Price Fixing
- The $33K KDP Victim
- Publishing Other People’s Non-fiction Stories Can Get You Sued!
- BLOGGERS BEWARE: Re-writing “News” Can Get You Sued…for Libel
- Tate Publishing Execs Arrested (Finally!) for Embezzlement, Extortion & Racketeering. See Other Lawsuits Filed Against These Jerks! HINT: One was for (alleged) property destruction!
- Why Hasn’t Anybody Filed a Class-action Lawsuit Against Tate Publishing? Here’s the Likely Answer…
SOURCES
- AuthorHouse Under Fire
- Delay on the POD Subsidy Express
- Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Author Solutions Inc.
- AuthorHouse never closed. That is exactly why so many of its authors are still stuck
- Author Solutions Class Action Lawsuit Settled.
- Author Solutions Case Ends With Settlement
- Publishing.com to Pay $1.5 Million for Misleading Consumers about How Much Income They Could Earn Using the Company’s Products and Services
- Amazon Sues Scammers Targeting Authors
- NEWS: I have defeated Vanity Publisher Olympia Publishers in a lawsuit
- Wikipedia – Author Solutions
Author Solutions’ Imprints and Divisions
- Archway Publishing
- Author Learning Center
- AuthorHouse
- AuthorHouse UK
- AuthorHive
- Balboa Press
- Balboa Press UK
- Booktango
- GABAL Global Editions
- iUniverse
- LifeRich Publishing
- megustaescribir
- Palibrio
- Partridge Publishing
- Partridge Africa
- Partridge India
- Partridge Singapore
- Trafford Publishing
- WestBow Press
- Wordclay
- Xlibris
Amazon.com and ‘Big Five’ publishers accused of ebook price-fixing
Publishers and Authors File Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta and Zuckerberg for Willful Copyright Infringement to Develop Llama AI Models
EPISODE 43: 16 Possible Reasons Why Amazon KDP Permanently Closed Your Account (But they won’t tell YOU why you were banned!!)
What Might Get You Sued? Using Real People On The Cover Of Your Book, Regardless Of The Source! By Angela Hoy
BookLocker v. Amazon Motion To Dismiss – Denied
Hilton Kareem A. V. Draft to Digital Et Al
Ingram Content Group Data Breach?
WIKIMEDIA – Irving v Penguin Books Ltd
Bindrim v. Mitchell – Court of Appeal of California
Court Rules in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit That 43-Year-Old Publishing Contract Includes E-book Rights
Corporate Kaijus Clash: 15 Famous Cases of Copyright Infringement & Litigation
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