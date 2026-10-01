Episode 58: Publishers Who Have Been Sued, and Some of the Lawsuits Were INSANE!

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Which publisher sued Amazon, leading to a $300K settlement?

A scammer sued WritersWeekly after getting exposed. Guess who won that lawsuit?

Which Holocaust denier sued Penguin Books, and what stupid thing did he do that resulted in him losing in court?

Which psychologist sued Doubleday and an author after information about his nude therapy appeared in a novel?

Which libel lawsuit led to the demise of the Saturday Evening Post?

Why did AuthorHouse have to pay a plaintiff $230K? (Boy, where THEY dumb!!!) And, what happened to the two class-action lawsuits filed against AuthorHouse and its parent company, Author Solutions?

Why can’t authors sue Amazon KDP?

Why is Ingram Spark currently facing investigations for a potential class-action lawsuit?

Which two owners of a so-called Christian publishing company were arrested, and later sued by their printer for $2M?

It’s true what they say: Anyone can sue anyone for anything. And in the publishing world, lawsuits are almost a way of life. If you aren’t involved in one, you are always looking for ways to avoid one!

Today, we offer a vast collection of different civil actions brought against publishers throughout the years.

Some of these will really make you think, while others will make your eyes roll back in your head.

Sit back and enjoy this informative and entertaining episode as Angela, Brian, and Clayton Jones explore lawsuits involving book publishers!

DON’T FORGET! WritersWeekly Podcast listeners get $200 off of BookLocker’s three book publishing packages! Go here: https://Publishing.BookLocker.com

AND, USE THIS DISCOUNT CODE WHEN SIGNING UP: Podcast200

Contact Angela Hoy with any questions you have: https://publishing.booklocker.com/ask

RELATED LINKS

SOURCES

Author Solutions’ Imprints and Divisions

Archway Publishing

Author Learning Center

AuthorHouse

AuthorHouse UK

AuthorHive

Balboa Press

Balboa Press UK

Booktango

GABAL Global Editions

iUniverse

LifeRich Publishing

megustaescribir

Palibrio

Partridge Publishing

Partridge Africa

Partridge India

Partridge Singapore

Trafford Publishing

WestBow Press

Wordclay

Xlibris

Amazon.com and ‘Big Five’ publishers accused of ebook price-fixing

Publishers and Authors File Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta and Zuckerberg for Willful Copyright Infringement to Develop Llama AI Models

EPISODE 43: 16 Possible Reasons Why Amazon KDP Permanently Closed Your Account (But they won’t tell YOU why you were banned!!)

What Might Get You Sued? Using Real People On The Cover Of Your Book, Regardless Of The Source! By Angela Hoy

BookLocker v. Amazon Motion To Dismiss – Denied

Hilton Kareem A. V. Draft to Digital Et Al

Ingram Content Group Data Breach?

WIKIMEDIA – Irving v Penguin Books Ltd

Bindrim v. Mitchell – Court of Appeal of California

Court Rules in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit That 43-Year-Old Publishing Contract Includes E-book Rights

Corporate Kaijus Clash: 15 Famous Cases of Copyright Infringement & Litigation

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Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.