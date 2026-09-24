EPISODE 57: Deadly Pens: Authors Who Committed MURDER!!!

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Despite the topic, Brian and Angela ended up in stitches while recording this episode!

Is the pen truly deadlier than the sword?

Well, these authors didn’t use pens or swords to commit their crimes – but they certainly proved deadly!

Which best-selling author committed murder at age 15??

Which recently deceased author is now suspected of being a serial killer? And, you won’t believe the title of his book that Amazon KDP actually published! WOW!!

Which author wrote about putting his wife through a mincer seven years after he killed her? (He called is “fiction.”)

Which author’s victim’s bones were found under his garden shed after he sold his house?

Which novelist wrote and published an essay called “How to Kill Your Husband” BEFORE she killed her husband?!?!

A successful writer murdered four people in a ROBBERY SPREE!

BONUS! >>> Find out which well-known murderer Angela knew in school!

And… Why is Brian now afraid of Angela??? Heh…

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