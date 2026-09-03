Episode 54 – Do YOU Think These Controversial Books Should Have Been Published?

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Which major publisher recently offered a contract to a hateful outspoken anti-Semite?

Why did a specific author and friend of ours refuse to be interviewed for this episode?

Which book – written by a 19-year-old activist – is blamed for actions taken by domestic terrorists, which led to many deaths?

Which book appeared to be written by a man, but was not? And, how did it lead to the deaths of three people?

OJ Simpson wrote a book about the murders he “allegedly” committed, but who ended up owning the rights?

In America, we have the 1st Amendment. This allows people to speak and write about anything they want, with very few restrictions. But just because as publishers, we can put almost anything out there in print, does that mean we should? And where should the limits be? Who gets to draw those lines? Who should publishers listen to when it comes to what they publish? The loudest and most obnoxious voices? The latest “victim” classes? Those who purchase the books? Their own consciences?

How much should common decency and potential consequences play a role in the decision to publish a book? Again, who gets to draw those lines?

In this episode we discuss published books that have become “controversial.” We explore the fuzzy line between what is “edgy” and what crosses into the no-man’s land of books that perhaps never should have seen the light of day.

Different people have different opinions. For some it’s the subject matter itself. Or it’s the motive behind the writing. Occasionally it becomes WHO wrote the book that causes issues with certain groups.

Can you be honest with yourself when it comes to differentiating between what can be published and what should be published? Where exactly does that line exist in your mind?

Find out for yourself in this episode.

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

A Scammer Wants Us DEAD! AGAIN!! We Posted the Entire Email! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

Obscenity Laws

https://worldisraelnews.com/simon-schuster-gives-book-deal-to-palestinian-writer-who-calls-jews-ghouls-cockroaches-and-demons/

https://abcnews.com/Technology/author-pedophiles-guide-arrested-obscenity-charges/story?id=12440853

https://www.amazon.com/American-Dirt-Jeanine-Cummins-audio-cd/dp/1250260612

Pay to Submit…But Only If Your Skin Is a Certain Color? The Racist Practices of Some Magazines and Websites – by Antaeus, with commentary by James M. Walsh, Esq

“If I Did It” Link

Article – The Anarchist Cookbook

Timothy McVeigh

Podcast Interview with Brian

Article on “Hit Man” Book

SOURC ES:

https://history-maps.com/story/History-of-Palestine

https://www.thearchaeologist.org/blog/hadrians-ambition-the-renaming-of-judea-to-palestine-and-the-suppression-of-jewish-identity

https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/amazon-pulls-pedophile-e-book-following-outcry/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-11731928

https://www.npr.org/2020/01/27/800092442/what-the-controversy-over-american-dirt-tells-us-about-publishing-and-authorship

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/migrant-border-crossing-movie-american-dirt-works-1176263/

https://bernoff.com/blog/american-dirt-publisher-steps-in-it-and-admits-mistakes

https://famous-trials.com/simpson/1858-ifididit

https://warontherocks.com/books-as-contraband-the-strange-case-of-the-anarchist-cookbook/

https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/hit-man-manual/

https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/the-florida-divorcees-guide-to-murder

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