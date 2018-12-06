Workers Write

P.O. Box 250382

Plano TX 75025-0382

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.workerswritejournal.com/

Guidelines: http://www.workerswritejournal.com

Editor: David LaBounty

Email address: info@workerswritejournal.com

About The Publication:

“Workers Write! is a yearly anthology of stories and poems from a particular workplace.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 500. Annual. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Rights purchased vary. Accepts reprints. Responds 1 week to queries; 2 weeks to stories. Samples online at http://www.workerswritejournal.com. Subscription $20/year print; $5/year electronic. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“Workplace fiction written by women.” Pays $50 flat fee for 5,000-12,000 words. Submit query or complete ms by email.

Photos/Art:

See their current issue theme and deadline on their website. Pays flat fee of $25-$50/story up to 5,000 words (no minimum); $5-$20/poem. Submit query or complete ms per the guidelines.

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes