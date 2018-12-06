Workers Write
Editor: David LaBounty
About The Publication:
“Workers Write! is a yearly anthology of stories and poems from a particular workplace.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 500. Annual. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Rights purchased vary. Accepts reprints. Responds 1 week to queries; 2 weeks to stories. Samples online at http://www.workerswritejournal.com. Subscription $20/year print; $5/year electronic. Guidelines online.
Current Needs:
“Workplace fiction written by women.” Pays $50 flat fee for 5,000-12,000 words. Submit query or complete ms by email.
Pays flat fee of $25-$50/story up to 5,000 words (no minimum); $5-$20/poem
Photos/Art:
See their current issue theme and deadline on their website. Pays flat fee of $25-$50/story up to 5,000 words (no minimum); $5-$20/poem. Submit query or complete ms per the guidelines.
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes
