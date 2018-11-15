Winemaker
5515 Main Street
Manchester Center VT 05255
Phone: (802)362-3981
Fax: (802)362-2377
Website: http://www.winemakermag.com
Guidelines: http://www.winemakermag.com/about/guidelines
Editor: Chris Colby, Editor
Email address: edit@winemakermag.com
About The Publication:
“WineMaker, launched in 1998, covers the full gamut of the winemaking hobby, from beginners to experts, from wine kits to fresh grapes, and is published bi-monthly. Every issue includes expert advice and techniques, award-winning recipes and how-to projects to help you make great wine. Regular columns include troubleshooting common problems with the Wine Wizard, learning special techniques and tips on making a specific style of wine in Varietal Focus, refining your winemaking with Techniques, building gadgets in Projects, growing your own grapes in Backyard Vines and hearing tips, and stories and recipes from fellow home winemakers in Cellar Dwellers. WineMaker gives you practical, well-researched information in a fun format for all home winemakers – whether you use kits, concentrates, juices, non-grape fruits or fresh grapes.” Welcomes new writers. 85% freelance. Circ. 50K. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys all NA rights. No reprints. Responds 2-8 weeks. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $25, $45 foreign. Guidelines online.
Current Needs:
Queries. See guidelines. Submit query by email.
Pays $150-$250 for 2000-3000 words. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“Art accepted, must include permission from artist/photographer. Payment varies.”
Hints:
“Most common mistake we see is queries for wine appreciation, wine travel or
general wine information stories. We are very specifically focused on how to make wine at home, and only accept stories with information pertaining to the hobby of home winemaking – i.e.: techniques, recipes, varietals to try, practical advice from commercial winemakers, etc.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes