Wine & Country Wedding Planner

4282 Ivy Road

Charlottesville VT 22901

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://wineandcountryweddings.com/

Guidelines: https://ivylifeandstylemedia.com/

Editor: Jennifer Bryerton, Co-Publisher

Email address:

About The Publication:

20% freelance. “Everything you need to plan your dream wedding in Virginia wine country and beyond! We are here to guide you to the best vendors, inspire you with gorgeous ideas, and help you dazzle your wedding party and guests with artisanal gifts made locally.” Welcomes new writers. Annual. Pays on acceptance. Buys print plus digital rights. No reprints. Responds in 4-6 weeks. Subscription $18/year. Guidelines online

Pays a flat fee of $75-$150/article.

Current Needs:

See Guidelines. Pays a flat fee of $75-$150/article. Articles range from 150-600 words. Submit query by email.

Pays a flat fee of $75-$150/article.

Photos/Art:

“Professional original images.” Payment varies.

Hints:

“All stories are written from personal experience so being local or a regular Virginia visitor is helpful so that you are able to truly represent the experience of Virginia’s wineries etc. and share true insider information with readers.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes