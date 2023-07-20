Wine & Country Life Magazine

4282 Ivy Road

Charlottesville WA 22901

Website: https://wineandcountrylife.com/

Guidelines: https://ivylifeandstylemedia.com

Editor: Sarah Short, Senior Editor

About The Publication:

“Wine & Country Life celebrates elevated living in the heart of Virginia wine country. Each issue of our luxury print magazine highlights Virginia wine, farm-to-table food, architecture, gardens & décor, the arts and elegant entertaining, as well as Virginia craft spirits, beer and ciders.” Welcomes new writers. 60% freelance. Biannual in print and weekly online. Pays on acceptance. Buys print plus digital rights. No reprints. Responds within 2-4 weeks. Digital sample copies available online. Subscription $18/year. Guidelines online.

Pays flat fee of $100-$250/article. Articles range from 300-1500 words. Submit query by email.

“Professional original images.” Payment varies.

“All stories are written from personal experience so being local or a regular Virginia visitor is helpful so that you are able to truly represent the experience of Virginia’s wineries etc. and share true insider information with readers.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes