Unity Magazine

1901 NW Blue Parkway

Unity Village MO 64065

Phone: 816-524-3550

Fax: 816-607-0516

Website: http://www.unitymagazine.org/

Guidelines: https://www.unity.org/sites/unity.org/files/files/UMag-Writers-Guidelines-Updated-2016.pdf

Editor: Katy Koontz, Editor-in-Chief; Lila Herrmann, Director of Publishing; David Penner, Managing Editor

Email address: mailto:sartinsm@unityonline.org

About The Publication:

“On the leading edge of New Thought, Unity Magazine provides people of all faiths with a deeper understanding of Unity principles, and how to experience a greater oneness with Spirit. Within our pages, you’ll find thought-provoking features, books, affirmations, and interviews with renowned spiritual teachers.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 6 months of acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds in eight weeks. Sample copies available on request. Guidelines online

Pays $125 – $300

Current Needs:

“First-person articles about spiritual experiences or overcoming challenges using spiritual principles, profiles of people who use spiritual principles to make a difference in the world, and explorations of New Thought principles (and even better, specific Unity principles). Pays $300 for features (from 1200 to 1600 words); $150 for Expressions essays (500 to 700 words on how someone found Unity or how Unity has changed their life in a major way); and $125 for online exclusives (length varies).” Submit queries by email or by mail c/o Editor, Unity Magazine. “Review guidelines before querying.”

Pays $300 for features (from 1200 to 1600 words); $150 for Expressions essays (500 to 700 words on how someone found Unity or how Unity has changed their life in a major way); and $125 for online exclusives (length varies)

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Read the magazine before querying, and pay close attention to the writers’ guidelines.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes