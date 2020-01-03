Unique Web Copy

3239 Notting Hill Rd.

Fayetteville AZ 85613

Phone: (808)542-5975

Fax:

Website: https://uniquewebcopy.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Angie Johnston

Email address: Angie@UniqueWebCopy.com

About The Publication:

“We’re a small copywriting firm with a lot of real estate clients who need a significant number of blog posts each month.” Pays on acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds in 3-5 business days.

Pays $20.

Current Needs:

“I need people to write real estate-related blog posts. No SEO necessary. Topics can range from ‘3 Best Coffee Shops in (CITY)’ to ‘7 House-Hunting Tips for Vacation Home Buyers’ to ‘What Do Home Inspectors Look For?’ I would prefer to leave the topics to the writer, but can provide them if that’s easier. I will provide links to blogs that have the same or similar topics we need. The whole idea is that you’re writing as if you’re the reader’s friendly neighborhood real estate agent. We need content that’s a lot like having a conversation with the reader over coffee, or while you’re waiting to pick up the kids from school, or when someone calls in with a question. We present the real estate agent as a local expert, which is why the topics can vary so widely.” Pays $20 per 275-word post. “Most assignments will be for at least 5 separate pieces.” Submit query with links to your published work online and your online portfolio if it is available.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“I need informal, conversational content, so if you have any samples of that, please include them. I’m big on active voice and minimal fluff (the posts are very short, so they have to be packed with solid info). I’m hoping to find a writer or two I can work with on a pretty permanent basis.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes