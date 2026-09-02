The Old Schoolhouse Magazine

P.O. Box 8426

Gray TN 37615

Phone: 1.888.718.HOME

Fax:

Website: https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com

Guidelines: https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/writers-guidelines/

Editor: Tess Hamre, Product Reviews Manager.

Email address: senioreditor@theoldschoolhouse.com

About The Publication:

“The Old Schoolhouse(R) Magazine is the #1 trade magazine for homeschool families. It is a quarterly print (125 page) publication, but is also accessible via online browser and via free apps at www.tosmagazine.com, and www.tosapps.com. It is available by subscription or in stores like WalMart, Walgreens, Target, Barnes & Noble, Kroger, and many Christian book outlets.” 30-50% freelance. Quarterly. Pays within 90 days of publication. Publishes 3 months to over a year after acceptance, based on needs. Buys First rights for 180 days. No reprints. Responds in 4-6 weeks. Guidelines online

Pays flat rate of $75 for up to 800 words.

Current Needs:

“Articles on education in general, homeschooling specifically, issues of interest to families (in general) and homeschooling families (in particular), issues relating to children and their upbringing, activities for families/children, recipes, etc.” Pays flat rate of $75 for up to 800 words. Submit query online via submit query button on the website.

Pays flat rate of $75 for up to 800 words.

Photos/Art:

Must be 300 dpi.

Hints:

“Queries with any public school/charter school slant are not accepted. A list of upcoming themes is located on the Writer’s Guidelines page.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes