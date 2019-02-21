The Old Schoolhouse(R) Magazine

P.O. Box 8426

Gray TN 37615

Phone: 1.888.718.HOME

Fax:

Website: https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com

Guidelines: https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/writers-guidelines/

Editor: Kate Kessler, Product Reviews Director

Email address: senioreditor@theoldschoolhouse.com

About The Publication:

“The Old Schoolhouse(R) Magazine is the #1 trade magazine for homeschool families. It is a quarterly print (125-150 page) publication, but is also accessible via online browser and via free apps. It is available by subscription or in stores like Walgreens, Target, Barnes & Noble, Kroger, and many Christian book outlets.” 30-50% freelance. Circ. 1.5M online. Quarterly. Pays within 90 days of publication. Publishes 3 months to over a year after acceptance, based on needs. Buys first rights for 180 days. No reprints. Responds in 4-6 weeks. Subscription for one year: $29/year (US); $59/year (Canada/Int’.)or for two years: $39/year (US); $99/year (Canada/Int’l). Sample copies available online or by email.”

Current Needs:

“Articles on education in general, homeschooling specifically, issues of interest to families (in general) and homeschooling families (in particular), issues relating to children and their upbringing, activities for families/children, recipes, etc.” Pays flat rate of $75 for up to 800 words. Submit query online via submit query button on the website.

$75.00

Photos/Art:

Must be 300 dpi.

Hints:

“Queries with any public school/charter school slant are not accepted. A list of upcoming themes is located on the Writer’s Guidelines page.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes