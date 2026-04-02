The Last Girls Club

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.lastgirlsclub.com/

Guidelines: https://duotrope.com/duosuma/submit/last-girls-club-lImp7

Editor:

Email address: mailto:lastgirlsclub@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“We are the modern witches’ Cosmo. We have columns on herbology, cemetery tours, book reviews, movie reviews, wacky quizzes, women in history, short stories and poetry.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays after acceptance. Publishes ms approximately a month after acceptance. Accepts reprints three years or older. Responds within two weeks. Subscriptions are $3/month for the online issue, $6/month for the print issue, and $12/month for the print issue with a gift on the solstice.

Pays $0.015/word for fiction up to 2500 words, and $10 for poems up to 200 words

Current Needs:

“Good horror on theme.” Pays $0.015/word for fiction up to 2500 words, and $10 for poems up to 200 words. Submit online.

Pays $0.015/word for fiction up to 2500 words, and $10 for poems up to 200 words

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes