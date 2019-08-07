The Kenyon Review

About The Publication:

“The mission of the Kenyon Review is to identify exceptionally talented emerging writers, especially from diverse communities, and publish their work (fiction, poetry, essays, interviews, reviews, etc.) alongside the many distinguished, established writers featured in its pages. Kenyon Review is also committed to the advancement of literary writing through education, seeking to improve the skills of young people and adults through intensive, high quality workshops.” Welcomes new writers.

Pays flat rate of $50 for Online book reviews; $0.08 per published word for prose ($80-$450); $0.16 per published word for poetry ($40-$200).

Current Needs:

“We are open to a broad audience. We accept short fiction and essays, flash fiction and essays, poetry, plays, excerpts from larger works, translations of poetry and short prose. All submissions are considered for both the Kenyon Review and KROnline. The two are aesthetically distinct spaces. We urge our submitters to read and become familiar with both. We are especially eager to discover and publish work by new voices from traditionally underserved communities. We will only consider work that has not been previously published either in print or online. We do not accept submissions via email or regular mail. All work must be submitted using our submissions portal.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Always read the full guidelines provided by the publisher. Try to read at least one previous publication to get a better idea of what the editor would like to see. Unless the publisher’s guidelines state otherwise, always use industry standard manuscript formatting. Be professional, patient, and persistent.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes